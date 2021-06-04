No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

HS Visio | Cannabis drinks are a boom in the world where celebrities like Gwyneth Paltrow are investing. The hemp economy would be an opportunity for Finland, the founder of the beverage brand believes.

by admin_gke11ifx
June 4, 2021
in World
Reading Time: 1 min read
0
0
SHARES
3
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Former national team alpinist Petri Nyländen ended up in a cbd drinking business that has become a boom in the world through Red Bull and Tesla. For him, the market for legal cannabis is an opportunity for Finland.

In Finland there would be great potential in the legal cannabis market. The barrier is knowledge, attitudes and legislation.

That’s what he believes Petri Nyländen, one of the founders of the Ysub beverage brand.

Ysubin is meant to be a so-called cbd drink that contains cannabidiol from hemp. It is not intoxicating like another cannabis plant known ingredient thc.

.

RelatedPosts

Tags:

RelatedPosts

Next Post

SPIEF STUDIO INTERVIEW RADIONOV

Recommended

Connect with us

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.