HS Visio | Cannabis drinks are a boom in the world where celebrities like Gwyneth Paltrow are investing. The hemp economy would be an opportunity for Finland, the founder of the beverage brand believes.

Former national team alpinist Petri Nyländen ended up in a cbd drinking business that has become a boom in the world through Red Bull and Tesla. For him, the market for legal cannabis is an opportunity for Finland.

In Finland there would be great potential in the legal cannabis market. The barrier is knowledge, attitudes and legislation.

That’s what he believes Petri Nyländen, one of the founders of the Ysub beverage brand.

Ysubin is meant to be a so-called cbd drink that contains cannabidiol from hemp. It is not intoxicating like another cannabis plant known ingredient thc.