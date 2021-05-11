Tuesday, May 11, 2021
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

HS Visio | Apple is finally close to realizing Steve Jobs ’dream.

by admin
May 11, 2021
in World
0

Apple devices look much the same as before, but there has been a small revolution inside them. New types of chips are giving Apple a significant edge over its competitors.

Apple founder Steve Jobs was known as an awkward type. He wanted to make electronic products a holistic experience, make the products himself as far as possible, and intervened in the smallest details of the products.

At times, Apple was about to crash into Jobs’s perfectionism. Now, 45 years after the founding of Apple and ten years after Jobs’s death, the vision of an alliance of iron and software seems to be realized in a much more concrete way than Jobs might ever think.

.
#Visio #Apple #finally #close #realizing #Steve #Jobs #dream

Tags:
admin

admin

Next Post

Mauri Stern compliments 'Selena Quintanilla' in I am: “You are a great star”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

Connect with us

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.

Open chat
Want Guest Post?