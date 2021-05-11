HS Visio | Apple is finally close to realizing Steve Jobs ’dream.

Apple devices look much the same as before, but there has been a small revolution inside them. New types of chips are giving Apple a significant edge over its competitors.

Apple founder Steve Jobs was known as an awkward type. He wanted to make electronic products a holistic experience, make the products himself as far as possible, and intervened in the smallest details of the products.

At times, Apple was about to crash into Jobs’s perfectionism. Now, 45 years after the founding of Apple and ten years after Jobs’s death, the vision of an alliance of iron and software seems to be realized in a much more concrete way than Jobs might ever think.