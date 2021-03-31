HS Visio | A world-class fly farm is being developed in Finland, which may solve the food shortage and energy problem.

The fly business is in transition. An industrial-scale fly farm is expected to help with food production and biomass processing.

Black soldier fly a four-week life begins in the initial broth. Its recipe is no secret. Requires:

1 ml of yeast

1 tablespoon sugar

1 tablespoon milk protein

1 dl oatmeal

2 dl of water

The ingredients are mixed in a plastic container. Conditions must be like in the tropics. The temperature is 27 degrees Celsius and the humidity is 70 percent.

Fly eggs are then added to the broth. Even with a microscopic amount, you can get started. An estimated 10,000 to 25,000 eggs can be stored in one gram.

In just a few days, the dish will start to rustle. If all the eggs develop to full size, 2.5 to 6.3 kg of quadruple larvae will grow per gram of eggs.

The larva is fat about 30 percent. There is about the same amount of protein. Value for money.

“The values ​​are first class,” he says Sami Virtanen, insect expert from Jyväskylä University of Applied Sciences’ Institute of Bioeconomy.

The larvae are suitable as a raw material for the production of bio-oil or as feed for fish and poultry. The potential can also be found in pet food.

We are in Saarijärvi, north of Jyväskylä. The air smells of barley malt. In the experimental facility of the Institute of Bioeconomy, the larvae of flies mash the feed that is normally fed to animals in barns.

In addition to feed, the larvae can eat almost anything organic. Slurry, compostable material or even spoiled food. Even hazardous waste and drugs.

The institute is developing a method by which flies could be utilized on an industrial scale. At the same time, a foundation is being created for a completely new and promising industry in Finland.

The global insect market is forecast to grow at an annual rate of 27 percent, and a total of EUR 1 billion has already been invested in companies in the sector by last year, says a VTT researcher Tuure Parviainen. There is potential, especially in the feed business, which has a global size of more than € 500 billion a year.

Sami Virtanen mixes larval broth, the ingredients of which can be bought from an ordinary grocery store.­

Hermetia illucens, the Finnish black – winged fly, is a species that thrives in the tropics. It is not found in Finnish nature.

There is no need to be afraid of a new acquaintance. It does not spread disease or bite, on the contrary.

Blackbird flies’ own bacterial activity prevents the development of many pathogenic microbes. In the tropics, the black soldier is a familiar and useful guest, especially in barns.

At the Saarijärvi Bioeconomy Institute, the fly farm is divided into two parts. Virtanen and Project Manager at the Institute of Bioeconomy Tiina Siimekselä lead to the first state. Warm and humid air blew against the door.

There are rows of blue boxes in the room, teeming with thousands and thousands of larvae. Looks like oatmeal is coming to life.

The larval phase lasts two to three weeks, as long as the conditions are favorable. At that time, the larvae grow barely visible to the naked eye. In three weeks, a gram of eggs can, under favorable conditions, grow in larvae with two kilograms of protein and almost the same amount of fat.

A wide variety of ingredients are suitable for food for the nursery, often one that is commonly called waste. The larvae are able to eat the sludge generated in the barns and the food industry surplus, such as potato peelings. Even spoiled and moldy biomass is good.

In practice, you might think that larvae do the same job as compost, but more efficiently and faster.

The rearing rooms have tropical conditions. Henna Pitkänen and Sami Virtanen, who work at the Institute of Bioeconomy, add larvae to breeding boxes.­

Toukan life ends just over a couple of cents long. Then they are slaughtered.

“Freezing is considered a humane habit. The larvae can also be slaughtered by mechanical crushing or rapid heating, ”says Virtanen.

After slaughter, the insects become a raw material that can be further processed. It is possible to turn larval pulp into animal food or fat-based products such as bio-oil.

But before the fly business can really take off, one problem needs to be solved. So far, each larva has been picked by hand, and it takes time.

It is in Saarijärvi that a solution is sought for how to replace people’s handicrafts with machines.

“First, we clock the duration of each work step so that we understand what it takes,” Virtanen says.

If successful, an industrial-scale fly farm can be a circular economy at its best. Waste heat from industry or the data center and biomass that can be recycled in any case are suitable for heating the farm.

Virtanen is already a relatively experienced fly expert, although has only been in the industry for a few years.

The whole sector is quite new in Finland. So far, there have been black soldier fly projects at the Natural Resources Center in Luke and a couple of companies operating in Oulu.

The last time the insect business was buzzing was four years ago. The cricket breeding boom began after the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry gave Evira permission to release the use of insects in food in 2017.

In the same boom, Virtanen also ended up in the industry, partly by chance. He studied at the Institute of Bioeconomy, and ended up in a fly project.

However, the grim did not become commercial success. The upbringing was awkward, and consumers were not enthusiastic about cricket bread or cricket bars to such an extent that the operation would have been profitable.

Virtanen still believes that the fly business is in a transition phase. The reasons for this are clear.

The Earth’s carrying capacity has been exceeded in many respects. There is not enough arable land, forests have been cut down too much and overfishing threatens the seas. New ways of producing food, energy and nutrition are needed.

Virtanen sees the greatest opportunities for fly larvae, especially in feed production.

According to VTT’s Parviainen, the insect business is also growing, although you can get a different picture of the news. The squirrels didn’t become everyday food, but that doesn’t mean the insect industry has flopped. Promising companies around the world are raising funding from investors.

For example, a Frenchman who develops animal food and fish feed from flour Ÿnsect received funding of approximately EUR 360 million last year.

The fly farm is divided into two parts. In one of the rooms larvae grow, in the other room adult black soldiers fly.­

From the caterpillar room we move into the realm of adults. Only some larvae see life as an adult fly.

The adult life of a black soldier lasts a couple of weeks. During that time, the fly doesn’t eat anything, can’t really even eat, because an adult black soldier doesn’t have a decent mouth, jaws to bite with.

In the hatchery of the Institute of Bioeconomy, flies can mate. Boxes about a meter in size are lined with netting.

The roof has a mating light, specially developed for the species. Without special light, the flies remain almost in place. Some individual flies, but otherwise the fly colony seems to be asleep.

But when the light that mimics the rays of the morning sun comes on, life begins.

For laying eggs, thick pieces of cardboard are placed in the boxes. In their cavities, flies drop their treasure after mating.

Then it’s time to yell at the bottom of the box. Two weeks have passed.