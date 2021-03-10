HS Visio | 7 under 35 podcasts: Will Finland be a Nordic country in the future?

In HS Vision’s new podcast series, seven of the most interesting people in their field under the age of 35 will tell you what you need to know tomorrow. The second section of the series predicts the future of the Finnish economy.
For subscribers
Veera Luoma-aho HS
2:00 | Updated 6:27
Are In the future, Finland’s comparator countries will be Portugal and Greece and not the other Nordic countries? When will Finland’s GDP grow again by more than two percent a year? Will Finland’s lost decade be followed by another lost decade? And will the economic crisis not begin properly until Korona is over?
.