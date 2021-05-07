HS Vantaa Youth spreading urine and feces tortures suburb in Vantaa – nauseating surprises found in stairwells

The neighborhood called the police when they suspected a group of young people were spreading secretions in the stairwells in Vantaa. The problem does not seem to have been resolved so far.

7.5. 14:31 | Updated 7.5. 14:46

Vantaa In Martinlaakso, there is a crowd of teenagers who are said to be disturbing the neighborhood in a special way: they urinate and defecate in elevators and stairwells.

According to the neighborhood, police have spoken to some of the young people, but a pee has been found in the stairwells even after this. A woman living in the neighborhood said on Facebook that she had also found a stool in the elevator.

One residents of the area, Nina Honkanen, tells HS a teenage gang appeared in the backyards of his home block last fall. In his view, young people live elsewhere.

Since the fall, spending has become more restless all the time. At the end of April, Honkanen says he heard a loud hum and laughter on his crab, after which he had seen a group of teenagers running out the crab door.

“The same day I read about Jodel that other crabs had been visited as well. The doors had been beaten and kicked, in addition to which urine and faeces were found in the stairwells, ”says Honkanen.

Jodel is an app where you can have anonymous conversations with people nearby.

The same thing happened the next day, when Honkanen’s neighbor called the police on the scene after seeing the young people messing up their stairs. Police spoke to some of the troublemakers, but some had time to run away before the police arrived.

The following week, Honkanen ran into a Facebook discussion on the same topic: the stairwell had been urinated several times again and a stool was found in the elevator.

Honkanen wonders whether disruptive behavior could be linked to the plight of young people in the midst of a corona crisis.

“If they have but really so boring and bad to be.”

He would not want to point an accusing finger at parents who may also be hands-free in the face of a problem. They may not even know what their children are up to.

“There are all sorts of opportunities to support families, but do parents know where to get support? My own wish is that somehow we should get support directly for families and parents, ”says Honkanen.