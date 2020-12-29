HS Vantaa Young people started firing rockets too early in Vantaa – One and a half year old Hippu dog snatched himself free and disappeared into the darkness

The constant burst of fireworks at the end of the year causes stress and fear for many animals. The surprising sound of the explosion frightened the young Hippu dog on an overnight escape trip in Vantaa.

For people the roar of the rockets and the splendor of color mark the end of the past year and the reception of the new year with a loud roar.

For animals, the splash is a festive mist away. The ears, which are many times more sensitive than the human ear, instinct hard even in the distant bang. When you hear a surprising sound on an evening walk, even a calm dog can be hit in a hurry to escape.

This was the case on Monday for a Finnish Lapphund bitch, a one and a half year old Hippu from Vantaa.

Hippu, who was on an evening walk with his mistress in Satomäki, was startled by rockets fired by a group of young people and fired the bang with such force that the strap bounced off the walker’s hand.

“The kind of very lively, nice, kind-hearted dog,” he describes Oliver Gabara because of its brown coloring, a dog playfully called the Golden Hippie.

Hippu has only come to his new family some time ago, so there was no experience of the dog’s reactions to the fireworks yet. The sudden bang came as a surprise to both the dog and the owner.

The owner waited for Hippu for an hour in the hope that the fugitive, after calming down, would return to the starting point. However, the dog was not visible, neither at the place of escape nor in its vicinity.

Gabara says the evening and night were stressful. There were many horror scenarios. What if Hippu makes a distress on the highway? What if it got stuck in its flex somewhere, where wouldn’t it be found? And even if someone happened to find a dog, would it allow the stranger to catch himself?

Gabara sent a notice of disappearance to Viikki Animal Shelter House and the Runaways website. In the morning, he decided to divide the publication into the Vantaa Puskaradio group.

Soon the phone will ring.

A passer-by had found the Hippu residential area in the bush early Tuesday morning and took his night inside a wet and wet dog. Thanks to Gabara’s publication, the owner was found the same I did.

“I was just stunned,” Gabara says.

Puskaradio showed its best side when the locals first excited for Hippu and finally rejoiced to find it.

Hippu seems to have recovered well from his nocturnal adventure. Gabara and her female friend hope the dog survived the situation without deeper trauma.

During the New Year, the owners plan to take Hippu calmly, following the situation.

“Considered good, and lots of warmth, love, care and intimacy,” Gabara repeats the plans.

“If the owner is calm, even the dog has an instinct that everything is fine.”

Fireworks Gabara would like to pay attention to safety so that rockets do not explode unexpectedly right on people’s routes.

The time is also important. The turn of the year for animals and owners goes more smoothly when rockets are fired only at the time allowed, when owners of perishable pets know to be vigilant.

The allowed fireworks time is New Year’s Eve from six in the evening until two in the morning.