HS Vantaa Would you like your fat? The researcher’s choice of Vantaa’s traditional food is clear

HS Vantaa is looking for traditional food in Vantaa. Karoliina Junno-Huikari, who studied food culture, thinks that Vantaa’s traditional food could be good for you.

In Tampere has their black sausage and Lappeenranta has its own hydrogen, but what is Vantaa’s own traditional food?

Last spring, some clarity was needed on this issue when Vantaa Business Services established the Vantaa menu working group and set out to create a Vantaa-based menu together with local entrepreneurs.

“At first, we started with what would be Vantaa’s traditional food, but no traces of it were found,” says 6Aika – Growth Ecosystems project expert Susanah Aalto.

Aalto says that the menu was created on the basis of Vantaa and the harvest season. The products of small entrepreneurs from Vantaa were selected. The appetizer is a soup made from nettles picked from the forest. There are many main course options, but all of them use Vantaa-based products. For example, the dessert, a piece of pancake, is made from surplus pieces of Fazer’s piece of chocolate bar.

The menu was to be served in restaurants in Vantaa from last May until Midsummer. Unfortunately, the coronavirus messed up the plans, and the menu has still not been offered in any restaurant in Vantaa.

“We’ve worked hard and done so much for it, and then everything was canceled,” sighs Aalto.

He is hopeful that the menu can be launched on Vantaa Day on 15 May 2021.

Although the menu is a great compilation of Vantaa-based products, it is not traditional.

But what would it be? HS Vantaa asked people in the food industry what their proposal would be for traditional food in Vantaa.

Tiina Herrgård suggests salmon soup as a traditional dish.­

For many Those who think of Vantaa’s traditional food come to mind with salmon, which was once abundant in the Vantaa River. This is also the case for a member of the board of Kartanonkoski Martto Tiina Herrgårdille.

“There is salmon in the coat of arms of Vantaa, so I offer salmon soup as a traditional dish.”

The soup would also be suitable as a traditional food in that it is still a standard food for many families. Herrgård also has a proposal for modern traditional food in Vantaa.

“The daughter suggested Cittar [Citymarketin] susheja. We buy them very often. ”

In the sense that Herrgård is on the right track, that in the 1980s a salmon box, salmon soup and a salmon-filled vol-au-vent were named Vantaa’s main courses. Great choices, but how many people in Vantaa cooked in the 19th century or cook vol-au vent now? What is it even?

Studied Vantaa food culture Karoliina Junno-Huikari by no means counts vol-au-vent, i.e. stuffed puff pastry, as a traditional Vantaa dish.

“I had to myself googlettamalla what it is, and I am, however, a time Knowing food matters. That sounds more like a committee decision than a choice based on the daily lives of the residents. ”

Vol-au-vent is a stuffed pastry made from leaf or butter dough, like a salty Christmas cake.­

In general According to Junno-Huikari, advertising salmon as a traditional Vantaa dish is far from reality.

“It’s a food tradition glued on top, referring to medieval fishing rights. Salmon has been just one species among many others, and there is no particular way to eat salmon here. ”

If a Vantaa fish were to be chosen, it would be pike, according to Junno-Huikari, because there were many of them in the past and everyone could fish them freely.

Another popular fish was herring in Vantaa and elsewhere in Finland.

“Before, a barrel of salt lacquer was bought and made into a herring box for a year. Then a new barrel was bought. ”

Based on Karoliina Junno-Huikari’s research, Vantaa’s traditional food should be your fat.­

Although the herring box was definitely a popular everyday food, Junno-Huikari does not choose it as Vantaa’s traditional food as his own proposal.

“Based on my research, the most beloved food for Vantaa residents was your fat.”

According to Junno-Huikari, fat fat was often eaten in Vantaa in the last century, even weekly. The same was true elsewhere in Finland, as everyday food was very similar throughout the country. In that respect, according to Junno-Huikari, the situation has not changed in any way.

“The same food is still eaten all over Finland. For example, avocado, which became a phenomenon a few years ago, is eaten everywhere. ”

If Junno-Huikari were to choose the title food for the current Vantaa, it would be quite different from the traditional food, but quite similar to Herrgård’s proposal.

“Citymarket sushi. It is a phenomenon of this time. I just went to buy them for lunch. ”

Samuli Mänttär’s proposal for Vantaa’s traditional food is a box of vegan macaroni.­

Vantaa resident food writer Samuli Mänttäri would rejuvenate food traditions, and would not even try to look for Vantaa food in the past.

“Vantaa is a pioneer in climate issues, so it could also be in food. Vantaa’s title food could be a pasta box without meat, made with Härkis, or a bean product. ”

Samuli Mänttär has just published a cookbook You get better at home, which focuses on organic food. Mänttäri has also made books Corso home cooking and Corsican dessert.

Mänttäri would like Vantaa’s food to be less earth-consuming.

“Usually, traditional foods like lard are high in meat and fat. But the world needs to change. Almost all everyday dishes can be made without meat. ”

What do you think should be Vantaa’s traditional food? Send your proposal no later than Sunday 24.1. to [email protected]