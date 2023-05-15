HS Vantaa | Will a folk festival be organized for Käärijä in Vantaa? This is how the mayor answers

The people of Vantaa had only one winner in the Eurovision Song Contest, Jere Pöyhönen or Käärijä. The city of Vantaa plans to organize a party in honor of Käärijä – but when, it’s open.

to Helsinki-Vantaa yesterday, loud Vantaa shouts echoed at the airport, when Vantaa’s own son, Käärijä, arrived back in his own country.

Käärijä, who came second in the Eurovision Song Contest, was faced by a crowd of hundreds of fans – and among them the mayor of Vantaa Ritva Viljanen. His task was to hand over a bouquet of flowers to Käärijä on behalf of the city, but in the commotion it seemed to be completely forgotten.

“He grabbed me by the arm and gave me a kiss on the cheek, and I was so full of joy and happiness that I almost forgot to give him the flowers. A shout was heard from the side: ‘Ritva, give me the flowers,'” says Ritva Viljanen.

“This was a tough moment for civil servant Viljanen!”

A large group of Käärijä fans had gathered at Helsinki-Vantaa airport on Sunday to receive their hero.

Vantaa the city plans to organize a party for its own son, but where and when is still under negotiation.

Viljanen says that the city suggested to Käärijä that the party be held the very next day, Monday, because it so conveniently happened that today is Vantaa Day.

“After all, we already have the stages ready in Tikkurila, so we could have just moved them to the park, where there is more space.”

However, the wrapper refused, as he said he needed rest after the heavy whistling.

“We go on the artist’s terms and respect his answer.”

At the moment, according to Viljanen, the party situation is completely open, and it is not known when the party will be held.

“We are negotiating with the production company and the artist about a suitable time.”

The wrapper was the audience’s absolute favorite at the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest.

Party are still coming, Viljanen promises.

“He is our hero, in our and people’s hearts he is a winner.”

Viljanen says that he was very upset that the drop came because of the professional votes.

“That showed the difference between elitism and the people. He got a full 12 points from the audience from 18 countries, people loved him. It is the most valuable thing to win the public votes.”

And Vantaa likes to celebrate this winner of hearts. When, that remains to be seen.

“We have several options that we are proposing to him. Wait and see.”