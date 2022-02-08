HS Vantaa When this Vantaa woman goes to a party, she observes them differently than others – “My head is starting to pound,” says Kati Airisniemi, who received a different business idea.

Kati Airisniemi specializes in arranging outdoor invitations. It was a long-term dream of a Vantaa woman.

There are those peoplewho enjoy being able to sit at a party table at a party. And then for those who love to design parties and make spectacular decorations. Vantaa resident Kati Airisniemi52, belongs to the latter.

“When I’m at the party myself, I watch the space being decorated and the table setting set, and my head starts banging ideas.”

During the Korona period, Airisniemi decided to realize his long-term dream and kicked off the side-by-side Popup Onnea company, which organizes outdoor parties, in late 2020.

In her main job as an education and teaching expert, Airisniemi spends her days at the computer. Inventing, planning and fiddling with party themes in the evenings is a wonderful counterbalance to constant sitting and offers the brain a completely different mindset than work tasks.

Organizing children’s parties also helps the longing for toddlers when their own grown-up children’s rooms are empty.

“ “I watch the space being decorated and the table setting set, and my head begins to shake with ideas.”

In their party table settings Airisniemi combines design objects and low-cost, a few euros in skippers and collects material from nature. He looks for utensils and decorations used at Tori.fi, recycling centers and flea markets.

“I found one quite a vintage tableware from the 60s. I’ve been wondering how much of a party it has been to date, and I find it wonderful that it’s still going on. ”

Airisniemi has thus accumulated goods related to the organization of the party.

“It’s happened that they sometimes occupy the kitchen and the living room,” he laughs.

“But I think it makes more sense that instead of many different people, one person gets the same glittery decorations and uses them many times over.”

Kati Airisniemi decorates the party tent with colored lights and colorful dishes, which can also be made of plastic at children’s parties.

Airisniemi tests the idea well first indoors. He then sets up a tent and tunes in the decorations and utensils to see what everything looks like in practice.

So let’s take a look at the party tent that Airisniemi decorates with the Winter Children’s Invitations in mind. Bright LED lights revolve around the walls, and tables covered with white cloths are adorned with frosty little spruces, twigs and blue lanterns. On top of the benches are soft and warm looking fur covers.

Winter Land is being completed, the framework for winter children’s invitations.

Seek snow, and it is already dark. Airisniemi thinks the conditions are perfect for outdoor parties.

Lanterns are beautiful in the dark. Kati Airisniemi is looking for used party decorations at flea markets and recycling centers.

“Children’s outdoor parties are definitely worth it in the dark, when all the lights and lanterns are more spectacular and the games feel more exciting.”

A fun program number for kids is reflector navigation, where searchers are assisted by flashlights. Airisniemi, who previously worked as a first- and second-grade teacher, knows that children also like races where they get to do things themselves: who shapes the snowman the fastest or piles up the tallest tower.

The good thing about outdoor parties is that the loud noises inside start to strain, at least for adults, often faster than in the yard.

It is not worth trying to accommodate too much of the program for a short time. Sometimes it is enough to have the tools on display.

See also The Ministry of Health officially announces the launch of the “My Care” platform Kati Airisniemi’s table setting for winter children’s parties. For summer fun, he has come up with water play birthdays where you can blow giant bubbles under the canopy and spray water with big water guns.

Eating is an important part of invitations. Airisniemi suggests cooking for children’s outdoor birthdays either by the campfire or on the grill.

“A child enjoys fire where adults do.”

Stacking and grilling skewers, marshmallows for dessert, is his suggestion for the menu.

“If there is a bicycle shed or similar in the yard, use it as a serving area.”

Airisniemi understands that not everyone has the time, desire or skills to decorate and clean their homes – and even before and after a party. That is why Airisniemi founded his company. When he brings the tent with his props to the backyard and cleans it away, you can get a household deduction for part of the bill.