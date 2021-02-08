HS Vantaa When Janne Maikola bought a historic house in Vantaa, he had to start repair work by building a road – Now the old test facility is on sale again

The house for sale in Tammisto, Vantaa, was originally built on the lands of Rosendahl Manor as the foreman’s house.

Vantaa A house with a colorful history dating back to the 1920s is for sale in Tammisto. A pale wooden house on Kaurapellonkatu was built a hundred years ago on the lands of Rosendahl Manor as the foreman’s house.

The approximately 158-square-meter house has been sold in the Etuovi service since November. The price request is 990,000 euros.

The fields surrounding the house have played a role in agricultural development. In the 1910s, the central cooperative movement Hankkija was looking for land for plant breeding work that was located close enough to Helsinki.

The premises of Rosendahl Manor were chosen as the place. The area became Tammisto’s experimental farm, where research work aimed at crop development was carried out.

Supplier gradually abandoned the farm in the 1970s and began relocating its operations further away from the metropolitan area.

The reason was the growth of the city and the reduction of space, the professor said Erkki Kivi In the publication of Helsinki Parish in 1966. Kivi served as Hankkija’s director of plant breeding in the 1960s and 1990s.

“At the moment, when the highway and other plans due to the expansion of the capital threaten to destroy the Tammisto test facility, it feels like the space was acquired too close to the capital, but then the conditions were completely different,” Kivi wrote.

“If you wanted to go from Tammisto to the city, you had to travel on foot or by horse to Malmi station and from there by train.”

The foreman’s house for sale is shown in the 1916 picture in the middle. The surrounding buildings were later demolished. The main building of Rosendahl Manor can be seen in the forest in white.­

Kivi believed that the research results obtained at the Tammisto experimental farm were significant and valuable both for practical crop production and for the entire national economy.

“The name of Tammisto will certainly be preserved in one way or another in the future as a symbol of the research work that has been carried out in Tammisto’s fields for 50 years.”

Vantaa the city sold the foreman’s apartment to the Maikola family in 2014. The house was in poor condition, and at the beginning of the renovation, the road had to be built first, which no longer existed.

“The house had to be completely renovated. All that remains of the old is a log frame, ” Janne Maikola says.

The property for sale is located along the Vantaanjoki River.­

The old buildings surrounding the house have been demolished and a kindergarten has since been erected nearby.

There is a popular outdoor trail next to the building. Maikola says the outdoor enthusiasts sometimes deviated across their yard because the house had been empty for years. In recent years, the problem has no longer existed.