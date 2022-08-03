HS Vantaa | When a couple from Vantaa decided to rent their cottage to tourists, they had no idea what kind of situations they would get into with tourists

Nine years ago, the family started renting out their sauna cabin in Rekola, Vantaa, because they wanted to get to know foreigners without having to travel anywhere themselves. The wish came true beyond expectations.

Bathroom has been disinfected and the water taps polished. Towels have been changed. The jacuzzi has been cleaned. The firewood is in place.

Everything is getting ready for that Piro and Sami Virkkunen Airbnb guests can stay in a sauna cabin in Rekola, Vantaa. The cottage is in the same yard as the family’s detached house, behind an apple tree.

But now Pirjo Virkkunen’s eyes are fixed on the herb cultivation next to the gas grill. Vacationers can add chives, thyme and parsley to their food.

“Oh help, it’s gotten in terrible shape during our three-week vacation,” says Virkkunen, shoves his hand into the dirt and screams.

“There are ants! And one of them bit me!”

Guests must be warned.

“Airbnb rental does not tie us to the home, because during the holidays you can cancel the option of booking the cabin. However, overnight stays that have already been booked cannot be canceled except in the face of necessity,” says Pirjo Virkkunen.

In the fall of 2013 Sami Virkkunen called his spouse Pirjo in the middle of the workday that there is “an Airbnb system” in the world where anyone can rent out their own apartment for even one night.

“Sam’s friend had stayed at some crazy nice private resort in Spain and I immediately started googling what it was all about,” says Pirjo Virkkunen.

Airbnb is an American company, application and website founded in 2008, through which a private person can rent almost any type of accommodation for any commission.

The Virkkusten family was already in the Sohvasurffaajat service, where people offer travelers free overnight stays in their own homes.

“Small children limited our desire to travel, so we wanted to invite the world into our home. But no one came to us!”

According to Pirjo Virkkunen, the best thing about traveling is getting to know local people. “Now I can get to know foreign cultures in my backyard. A large number of our guests love nature and find their way to Sipoonkorpe.”

Pirjo Virkkunen found the pages of the Airbnb service and declared the family’s sauna cabin as the destination right away.

“I am quite quick to improvise. Sami chuckled a bit when I told him about it. However, he calmed down when we thought that hardly anyone wants us, or at most someone once a summer.”

The first reservation came the same evening for the next night.

“We both panicked because we didn’t even know how to use the system properly and the cabin wasn’t cleaned either.”

The Virkkuses didn’t even see their first guests.

“In the evening we left the cabin door open for them, and in the morning they were already gone. We were like, okay, this will work, even though I had accidentally laid a sheet with holes on them.”

The family home is located on the other side of the yard. When the Icelandic guests drove their car in the middle of the yard in front of the terrace of the sauna cabin, the family wrote in the entry instructions that the car can be left in the carport or next to the carport. No instruction given to overnight guests can be too specific.

In the middle The family was surprised by the popularity of the guest house located in a residential area in Vantaa.

“We couldn’t even dream of such a success that we have to book a cabin for ourselves online if we want our own sauna. Now we can get to the sauna in eight days, because I just grabbed one evening for ourselves,” says Sami Virkkunen. He joins the interview over the phone during his lunch hour.

Renting is made easier by the fact that Pirjo Virkkunen is an entrepreneur and can work at home.

The family earns “as much as the salary of one low-paid person” with a sauna cabin and an apartment in Tallinn. Pirjo Virkkunen is Estonian by birth, and moved to Finland with his mother when he was ten years old.

“Five years ago, thanks to the rental income, I dared to realize my dream and found a company that sells websites and accounting. But I emphasize that an Airbnb renter does not have to be an entrepreneur. Anyone can deduct the expenses incurred from the activity in taxation.”

There is now a small Airbnb cluster in Rekola, because Virkkusten’s neighbor also got excited to rent out his own cottage.

“Sami does the heaviest cleaning work, vacuums and lutes, I pimp, i.e. finish the apartment for the guests,” says Pirjo Virkkunen.

Nine during the year, the Virkkuses have received what they originally set out to get: the whole world in their home.

Before the pandemic, 95 percent of the overnight guests were foreigners, and if the guests seemed nice and willing to get to know each other, they received an invitation to Virkkusten’s home to spend the evening.

“You, Sami, have been invited many times to sauna with guests,” says Pirjo Virkkunen.

“Well, a few times. As soon as someone shows that they want to talk, I go to talk, I don’t stay behind the corner and grimace,” says Sami Virkkunen.

During the Corona period, the guests changed to Finns, and the family no longer invites them to their home. Many wish for a completely contactless overnight stay.

“It’s kind of a shame. The matter has become official, but maybe it will change when the pandemic ends,” says Pirjo Virkkunen.

But luckily, the family has plenty of stories about their guests in store.

A few years ago an English man rented a cabin for one night to recharge. Tesla’s battery. The man had picked up a car in Norway and planned to drive it to Japan. He planned to complete the most demanding sections with the help of a towing service.

“He was really nice, and he was clearly not tight-fisted about money. He had thrown away an expensive sleeping bag, the seams of which had come out of the storage bag, and the fiery socks that were still in the package. I took them for my own use,” Pirjo Virkkunen says and laughs.

But one guest has stuck in the minds of the whole family above the others.

Pirjo Virkkunen dared to start a company called Digilick with his friend, because Airbnb rentals bring additional income to the family.

Chinese A fan of the band HIM rented a sauna cabin for the Christmas break to attend a farewell concert in 2017. On the day of arrival, the woman called Pirjo and announced that she was near the house, but “stuck”.

“I looked out the window and saw him standing in the middle of the road on the hill behind the house. I told him the place is right, just come here. He said he couldn’t move,” says Pirjo Virkkunen.

Virkkunen had just come from hip surgery and was alone at home. He went behind the house and saw a woman standing in the middle of the road, looking horrified. There was snow on the road, and the woman did not dare to move.

“He tried to cling to me like I was drowning and I yelled don’t touch me or we’ll both fall.”

“In the beginning, many guests complained about things that didn’t exist. When we raised the price, the complainers disappeared and the renters changed to nicer ones,” says Pirjo Virkkunen.

Pirjo fetched a shovelful of sanding sand and sprinkled it in front of the woman’s steps as a path as she dared to move.

During the evening and night, the woman called the family dozens of times from the cabin and inquired about anything.

“The light switch was lost and using the washing machine caused difficulties despite my guidance and pictorial instructions. He also woke us up to tell us that he watered the flower. I replied that there is no need to water it because it is an artificial flower.”

In the morning, the woman wanted to exchange her yuan for euros and was indignant when it didn’t work out with Virkkus. After she left, the woman sent Pirjo a photo and a question: “Where am I and where is the train station?”

“Surprisingly, I recognized the place, he was at the bus stop next to Leinelä station. I told him turn your head to the left, the train station is over there.”

When the Virkkuses went to clean the cabin, they were horrified.

The woman’s message to the family was written as the last sentence of the guest book.

It was: “l’ll be back.”

“95 percent of the overnight guests behave well, but not all,” says Pirjo Virkkunen. The cottage is only rented for two adults, but one evening six men bathed in the pool. Strict pool rules drove away those who wanted to party.

