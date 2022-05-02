HS Vantaa What happened to Jurase Park? A grandiose theme park was planned for Kivistö in Vantaa, which did not make any sense

First in Vantaa, the copyright issues of the dinosaur park were puzzled and then the funding. In the end, only several years of litigation remained in Jurase Park.

If if things had gone differently, one of the biggest attractions in our country could be located in Kivistö, Vantaa.

There you would have an adventure in the middle of the jungle and marvel at the giant dinosaurs. Used in a cinema and archeological excavations, entertained in the style of the big world.

However, the dinosaur park became a pancake before its foundations could even begin to be built.

What happened to the Jurase Park planned for Kivistö?

Vantaa to the Town Planning Board a design reservation for the theme park arrived in October 2015which would be established in Keimolanmäki on an area of ​​four hectares.

The area was located along the Ring Road west of Hämeenlinnanväylä. There had previously been a parking lot for the housing fair.

“ The project was marketed with compelling observational images: people dressed in summer clothes walked next to dinosaurs in a green park landscape.

Jurase Park Oy wanted a dinosaur-themed theme park. The park would have an indoor hall of about 5,000 square meters and an outdoor park for the summer season. The park would include a 5D cinema, a dining oasis, an archeological excavation area and the children’s own Puuhapuisto.

The actual attractions of the park would be the 32 dinosaur robots built in Asia.

The project was marketed with compelling imagery: people dressed in summer clothes walked next to dinosaurs in a lush park landscape where palm trees and cacti grew. It looked sunny and warm, even tropical.

Jobs were promised to about a hundred employees.

The observational images of Jurase Park showed similarities to the visual world of the Jurassic Park films owned by Universal Pictures.

Vantaa in the city, the idea was enthusiastically received. City officials at the time described that a small jump was in the air.

In 2015, he worked as a project engineer for the city Gilbert Koskela recalls that at that time the Ring Road had just been completed. A housing fair had been held in the Kivistö area the previous summer, but otherwise there was nothing yet. Construction work was still in its infancy, so some buzz in the area would have been needed.

Koskela currently works as the city’s project manager.

Worked as a zoning manager at the time Lea Varpanen is on the same lines. He is currently retired.

“It sounded awfully good. There would even have been a national attraction in Kivistö, ”says Varpanen.

“The rock station had just been opened and it was hoped that a large number of users would be brought to the station.”

The city reserved the area for the dinosaur project on the Keimolanmäki side.

“ Pretty soon we started talking about Leppäniemi.

Theme park a 58-year-old appeared in various media outlets Jorma Leppäniemi. Jurase Park Oy was officially owned by Leppäniemi’s wife Sumalee SaeLeaw.

Pretty soon we started talking about Leppäniemi.

Länsiväylä magazine was the first to report on the man’s unclear background. A conviction was found in Leppäniemi for several serious frauds. In addition, dozens of cases from the man’s previous attempt had been taken to the district courts.

The media and audience also began to wonder if the theme park could really be named Jurase Park, even though the name was very close to Hollywood’s Jurassic Park movie series. The visual materials in the theme park had many similarities to the world of the Jurassic Park film series.

“ “We don’t have a license for the name Jurassic Park.”

The films are produced and owned by Universal Pictures and are protected by copyright. Universal also has a theme park called Jurassic Park in Orlando, USA.

The Kiviset and Soraset areas were also planned for Jurase Park, which would also have required an agreement to use the brand.

Suomen Kuvalehti In an extensive article published by Leppäniemi, Leppäniemi said that he had visited Universal and agreed to use the name. Later, however, the man spun his speech, admitting that he had never met with Universal’s representatives.

“We don’t have any permits for the name Jurassic Park, and that’s why the place has a slightly different name,” Leppäniemi said in the story.

Also there seemed to be big questions about the park’s funding.

According to Leppäniemi, the total budget of the park was 13 million euros. Of this amount, the company promised to receive EUR 10 million from China in the form of a capital loan.

“ “It’s not a left hand calculation.”

With the help of crowdfunding, the company dreamed of collecting a pot of 1.5 million euros. As the crowdfunding campaign to raise money for the park was about to begin, Leppäniemi promised investors a fixed return of seven percent over the next five years.

Investors were also promised free admission to the park and a 10 percent discount on park services such as coffee and buns.

On its own website, Jurase Park estimates that it will make a profit of six million euros a year with a turnover of ten million euros. This amount would therefore have been below the line after taxes.

The alarm bells started ringing.

When Suomen Kuvalehti asked Leppäniemi about the calculations in his article, Leppäniemi replied:

“It’s not a left calculation because Jurase Park doesn’t owe a euro. All operating electricity is taken as solar panels and heat as geothermal energy. These are big savings. The city of Vantaa really wanted such ecology. ”

Jurase Park was supposed to be a year-round oasis for the whole family.

Jurase Parkin crowdfunding was to be provided by the Swedish Fundedbyme.

Dinosaur Park Promotional Video On Youtube Country Director of Fundedbymen Finland Niclas Ahlström said that it is a great honor for them to arrange crowdfunding for Jurase Park and to be involved in building a very important tourist destination in Kivistö, Finland and Vantaa.

At the end of January 2016, however, Fundedbyme withdrew from the crowdfunding campaign, before it even had time to begin. The crowdfunding vessel had not received the necessary documents from Leppäniemi.

There were too many ambiguities.

At this point, the city of Vantaa was also frightened. In February, the city lifted Kivistö’s area reservation.

“ “It really tasted as bad as it could be. There was nothing like it in my career. ”

In Vantaa the case was not immediately forgotten.

Although the departure of the dinosaur park had its own specialties, it also had many familiar features:

“Usually, companies come with terrible enthusiasm to ask for land, but then the players don’t have the money, it’s just enthusiasm,” says Gilbert Koskela.

Lea Varpanen remembered the dinosaur park for a long time, as Jurase Park had used his name illegally in his marketing materials. The company had claimed he was personally involved in crowdfunding.

“It really tasted as bad as it could be. There was nothing like it in my career. ”

Expense six years.

In the meantime, Jorma Leppäniemi managed to run the Vuorenmaa ski center in Soini, Southern Ostrobothnia. The operation ended in a massive dispute between the municipality of Soini and Leppäniemi. The disputes have been reported at least Yle.

Jurase Park was seized in the district court in 2020. According to the court, Leppäniemi had made either false or misleading claims to investors in the marketing of the park.

“ Jorma Leppäniemi himself blamed his wife from the end of the mess.

The Helsinki District Court sentenced Leppäniemi to a fine of 30 days for information offenses concerning the securities market. The minimum amount to be paid was 180 euros.

Leppäniemi appealed against the judgment of the Helsinki District Court to the Court of Appeal. In February of this year, the Helsinki Court of Appeal issued a final judgment in the case: it did not hear Leppäniemi’s appeal and the judgment of the district court remains in force. News about the matter, among other things Mtv3.

Jorma Leppäniemi himself blamed his wife from the end of the mess.

Helsingin Sanomat did not reach Leppäniemi to comment on the story of Jurase Park.

There that land is still on the edge of Kivistö, partly empty.

There are no screaming herds of children, no long queues at the gates of the dinosaur park.

In a place where mechanical dinosaurs could now swell, there is a parking area for Ring Road users.

Maybe better so.

Read more: A “giant whale” six times the size of Heureka was to be built in the Vantaa river landscape – Why was the utopia forgotten?

Read more: This was Finland before the financial crisis: a full indoor ski center was being built next to the cello in the early 2000s

Read more: In the suburbs of Espoo, a skyscraper of up to 200 meters was seriously sought after in the intoxication of the casino economy – Utopian plans looked like this