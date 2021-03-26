HS Vantaa What animal makes such a mark? The ground had been dug open in Sipoonkorvi in ​​a way that confuses the experts

Traces of digging an animal were found in Sipoonkorvi National Park. The mystery remains which animal it was.

Sipoonkorven there is a brown spot in the white landscape of the national park. On top of the snow, forest land has appeared in a circular area. There is a hole next to the formation.

What animal makes such a mark?

This was speculated in the Sipoonkorvi Facebook group.

We asked four nature experts what animal it might be.

It may be that the fox has dug a hole, as farther in the picture you can see traces of the fox.­

Conclusions difficult to do was that experts assessed the mystery nest from the image and not on the spot.

What was originally at the point remains a mystery. There may have been an anthill or rotting wood, for example.

Raccoon dog or fox?

Vantaa environmental designer Sinikka Rantalainen thinks an animal has dug the spot.

“It comes to mind a raccoon dog or a fox that would have dug a hole. A badger is also possible, ”he says.

Fire tip?

Jarmo Honkanen Predict the fire tip of Vantaa’s environmental planning. If an old rotting tree has been present, the fire tip may have knocked it to pieces in the hope of the bugs.

The bird has also been able to grind an entire ant nest to the ground in search of food.

Dart or badger?

Metsähallitus conservation biologist Antti Below considers a fire tip and gray-headed stick as possible options.

However, he points out that these birds do not usually destroy the anthill completely.

He is more likely to consider a larger animal, such as a badger.

In theory, bears are also possible, as they can dig up ant nests in search of food. However, there should be bear traces near the site in order to be considered a credible option.

The picture shows depressions indicating a heavier animal than a bird.

“These are estimates based on the picture, and it’s not necessarily the ultimate truth.”

Fox or dog?

Chairman of the Vantaa unit of the Finnish Association for Nature Conservation Minerva Schultz also guesses a badger or raccoon dog.

A fox could also be possible, because farther in the picture you can see the pearl-like traces of a fox.

There is also a more mundane option.

“A digger may well be a dog.”

Do you know which animal has dug the ground in Sipoonkorvi? Let us know at [email protected]

