HS Vantaa Want to set up your own festival? You can borrow all the necessary equipment from Myyrmäki for free when the pandemic subsides

The Myyrmäki movement has set up a loan office that sells event equipment to all Vantaa residents.

Coronavirus and the situation is already starting to get on the nerves of many. Hope for a brighter future is needed.

What would the idea of ​​organizing your own summer festival sound like?

If the disease situation allows it, it will be easier to organize small and medium-sized events in Vantaa. The Myyrmäki store has established an event equipment lending shop open to all Vantaa residents.

The Myyrmäki store already borrowed event equipment in the Myyrmäki area, but now the loan shop is expanding to serve the entire city.

At the moment lending has been suspended until at least the end of April. The activity is supposed to open when events are allowed to be organized again.

“The service is free and free of charge for all Vantaa residents,” says an active member of the Myyrmäki store Petteri Niskanen.

In practice, this means that organizations and individuals can borrow equipment as long as the event to be held is open.

Transparency means that anyone can participate in the event and it is openly communicated at least regionally or to a specific hobby group.

Equipment is not borrowed for private occasions such as weddings or birthday parties. The equipment is also not available for commercial for-profit events.

However, an event may include an entry fee if it covers the costs of the event.

“For example, if an organization holds a movie night, the film’s license fee must be covered,” says Niskanen.

Equipment loan office has been implemented in cooperation with the City of Vantaa.

“The city bought equipment for the loan office for 30,000 euros. They are owned by the city and managed by us, ”says Niskanen.

The Myyrmäki store already had the equipment, as it had been left over from previous events and received as donations.

The loan shop offers market tents, table sets, sound equipment, electrical equipment and cables, lighting equipment, a video camera and a Stage.

The latest additions to the fleet will be updated in the reservation system in a few weeks, the Myyrmäki store In a Facebook post.

Myyrmäki movement is a resident movement operating in the Myyrmäki metropolitan area.

The store organizes urban events such as flea markets and street food events and provides facilities for startup entrepreneurs and artists. The movement also manages “Kulttuuritehdas” Myyräncolo.

