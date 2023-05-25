HS Vantaa | Vatikka, Chatikka or Ritikka? Here are HS readers’ suggestions for the name of the new trolley

HS asked what name the trolley coming to Vantaa should be called. In the proposals, the spiritual winner of Eurovision, Käärijä, and the Vantaa version of the trolley, Vatikka, took the top places.

Vanta A made a historic decision on Monday evening, when the city council decided that a tram will be built in Vantaa. Ratika’s supporters won by 41–26 votes.

But now there is a new puzzle ahead. What name should a Vantaa ratika be called? It can’t be crowded without a name, when people from Helsinki have Sporana and people from Tampere have Rasse.

One thing is for sure, at least it’s not spora. The word derived from the Swedish language does not fit the name of the Vantaa ratika after all.

This was the opinion of more than 200 readers who responded to HS’s name survey, and there is hardly any spur in their suggestions. And if you can see it, it has been twisted into a new shape. One reader suggested the name Sporgu and another suggested Spörä. As justification for Spörä, the defendant said that Spörä is Spåra’s country cousin.

In proposals Vantaa’s own son emerges, Jere “The Wrapper” Pöyhönen, the recent spiritual Eurovision victory. In several proposals, the name of the wheelbarrow was suggested as Käärijä or some variation of the name.

“At the moment, you probably can’t name the wheelbarrow anything other than Käärijä.”

“Roll. Vantaa is now so proud of Käärijä’s performance, the spores are often green and the shape would suit this as well.”

“A wrap. If the trolley becomes neon green, it will officially be a wrapper line, i.e. a wrapper, which also includes the hope that the trolley will wrap a lot of money for the city in the future.”

Käärijän also received several suggestions Cha Cha Cha – a twisted version of the song’s title.

“Chatikka. That would be a tribute to Käärijä.”

“Cha-cha, colloquially so tsatsa. Let’s go with Tsatsa!”

“However, the name doesn’t matter so much, as long as its (wheelbarrow) color is Käärijä green.”

Of some in my opinion, the “ruralness” of Vantaa should also be reflected in the name of the trolley. The names suggested were Pönde, Helsinki rural tramway, Junttijuna and Vasikka, because “we are a bit in the countryside, at least from the perspective of Stad”.

“The name Ratikka suits this country well.”

“Nevertheless, when talking about the tramway that runs through Helsinki’s countryside, then the name raitsikka would be a good fit.”

The survey also included a lot of individual, rather special, suggestions. One of the suggestions is Pirre. The defendant justifies the proposal as follows.

“It’s short for “fast cart” and tribute Pirjo to Ala-Kapee.”

Pirjo Ala-Kapee is a long-time politician who has been, among other things, the mayor of Vantaa.

But what does the current mayor of Vantaa think of this proposal? Shouldn’t the streetcar be named after the mayor during which the streetcar decision was made?

Should it be Viljakka or Ritikka, Vantaa’s mayor? Ritva Viljanen?

“It’s a fun idea, but I’m a bit reluctant to name the whole trolley after a person. Maybe you can make a branded chair or trolley there.”

The mayor of Vantaa, Ritva Viljanen, does not want a trolley named after her.

One the defendant suggested the name of the tram Lohta.

“Salmon is strongly connected to the origin and history of Vantaa, and salmon is also on Vantaa’s coat of arms.”

In the Flygis proposal, the terminal point of the trolley, the airport, was included.

The influence of the English language can be seen in the proposal Wagon.

“A slightly modified version of the English name of the word wagon. A simple letter V is fine, but the spelling must also be accepted. It does, however, include a VA ticket, which must be obtained in Vantaa Spåra.”

The person who answered anonymously suggested the name of the wheelbarrow Vitukka. You don’t have to use a lot of imagination to figure out which two words this person must have had in mind. It could have been said that this person hardly belonged to the supporters of the wheelbarrow.

In proposals however, one rises above the others. The name doesn’t need much explanation. It cleverly combines the words Vantaa and ratikka.

“Well, of course it’s Vatikka.”

Vatika was suggested a whopping 43 times. When we include the variation Vantikka, which was suggested nine times, we have a winner.

The Helsingin Sanomat readers’ suggestion for the name of Vantaa’s streetcar is Vatikka.

Does this sound better, Ritva Viljanen?

“Very funny. We have a theme in Vantaa that uses the word Vantaudu. This suits it really well: Our Vatikka, Vantaa’s Vatikka. Yeah, this works, 12 points for this!”