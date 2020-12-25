HS Vantaa Vantaa wants to sell a 100-year-old house as a private home – A rare building requires brisk renovation

Vantaa wants to sell a protected house for residential use. In the opinion of the Vantaa Society, Gammelknapas should be reserved for cultural activities.

Vantaa the city is about to sell its Gammelknapas house for residential use in the parish church village of Helsinki.

The house, built in 1922, is protected and has been empty for a few years. Most recently, the house has been rented as a private orphanage.

The city of Vantaa is selling the house because, according to a repair study carried out by the city, the building cannot be used in its current condition, and its values ​​are best preserved in residential use.

According to the space center, the maintenance of dilapidated buildings will be expensive for the city and the premises will not receive rent corresponding to the costs. The city has applied for a town plan change to the house plot.

City plan architect of the city of Vantaa Wind Huhtala says the house needs renovation but is repairable.

“The idea is to sell the property to a buyer who will repair the listed building for residential use.”

Vantaa Society opposes the sale of the house for residential use, as it believes that the building should be used for cultural activities in the area.

Chairman of the Vantaa Society Andreas Koivisto wonders why the city wants to give up the only building it owns in the parish church village of Helsinki.

“The city’s strategy outlines that the city wants to increase its appeal and become known as a city of events. Kirkonkylä hosts several of the city’s largest events, such as the Helsinki Medieval Days and the BRQ Vantaa Festival. “

Last year, there were 11,000 visitors to the Helsinki Medieval Days and 2,500 to the BRQ Vantaa Festival.

“Gammelknapas would be a natural base for these and numerous other events in Kirkonkylä.”

Tuuli Huhtalan the inclusion of the house for cultural use would require a change in the use of the building.

“It is true that there would be a demand for such a house in the area, but then different regulations would come into force. The lightest option for the building is that it is for residential use, because then there is no need to install mechanical ventilation in the building or make changes to the fire compartmentation. ”

The house remains protected even if it is sold to a private individual. The right to build on the plot will be reduced in connection with the plan change.

Vantaa in the inventory of old buildings in Gammelknapas or Gamla Knapas, as referred to in some documents, the residential building is classified in the highest protection class R1 and has been found to have rarity, representativeness and originality values ​​as well as values ​​related to historical stratification.

Gammelknapas was built in 1922, to replace the previous main building, which was destroyed by fire. It became the property of the city in the early 1950s. The building has housed a social and construction office, a counseling center, a nursing home and an orphanage.

The plot of Knapas on which Gammelknapas is located was divided in two as early as the 18th century and the adjacent plot has a building called Nyknapas built in 1780.

Nyknapas is the oldest house in the village and has been privately owned since 2009 when the town sold it.

