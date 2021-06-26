No Result
HS Vantaa Vantaa promises 25 degrees in the afternoon, the chance of rain is low

by admin_gke11ifx
June 26, 2021
in World
In the afternoon The weather in Vantaa is expected to be slightly colder than yesterday.

The Finnish Meteorological Institute predicts that at three o’clock the temperature will be 25 degrees Celsius, compared to 26 degrees at the same time yesterday. Due to wind or humidity, the temperature feels a little warmer. The temperature rises to hot readings today: the highest temperature of the day is 26 degrees and the lowest 18 degrees, the weather forecast estimates.

In the morning from 7 to 11 a.m., the probability of rain is on average 15 percent, in the afternoon between 12 and 5 p.m., and in the evening between 6 and 11 a.m., 26 percent.

See the rain radar image for more information on rainfall.

The text has been produced programmatically on the basis of data from the Finnish Meteorological Institute.

