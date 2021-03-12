HS Vantaa Vantaa is preparing for spring: The maintenance of the skating rinks will be stopped, even if the frosts continue

The playing fields under the artificial ice must be repaired before the summer season, so Vantaa will stop maintaining the skating rinks.

Although the winter weather continues, the city of Vantaa will stop maintaining artificial ice on Friday, March 12.

During a corona pandemic, ice skating has been one of the few activities that has been able to be done safely in the open air.

So why is ice maintenance being stopped now?

Master of sports venues in South and Central Vantaa Petri Havu can tell the reason.

According to Havu, the end of the maintenance of artificial ice is due to the huge piles of snow that have been preserved on the edges of the artificial ice. In places, there may be snow at the edges of the fields in three-to-four-meter cinemas.

“We have spooky piles of snow out there around the fields. The snow needs to be spread, that there are no three-meter piles there even at Midsummer, ”Havu says.

Tennis courts and basketball courts rest under artificial ice. According to Havu, they should be ready for play in a month.

Therefore, there is a rush to spread and melt the snow.

Originally the end date for the maintenance of artificial ice had been agreed to be 7 March.

So the artificial ice got an extra week.

Rehabilitation of natural ice has also been completed. However, ice may remain skating depending on the weather.

The maintenance of the ski slopes will continue as the weather permits.