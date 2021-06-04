HS Vantaa Vantaa is buzzing with the lyrics of Teflon Brothers’ songs, now the band members opened a restaurant in Tikkurila

Teflon Brothers opened a doner restaurant on a giant terrace in Vantaa for the summer. If there is demand, the musicians have considered continuing their restaurant operations at Tikkurila in the autumn.

NONSTICK Brothers Mikko Kuoppala, artistly named Pyhimys, hawks pizza on the hot Tikkurila Patio terrace on its opening day.

The artist has just come Only life camp and leaving for a golf tournament.

“These schedules went this way today,” Kuoppala says.

Kuoppala, Heikki Kuula and Jani Tuohimaa, artist-named Voli, have founded a kebab restaurant in Tikkurila.

“This was kicked off very quickly. Of course, we have been helped by professionals in the restaurant industry, without whom this would not have happened, ”says Kuoppala and regrets that he has to leave.

Band did not think about setting up a restaurant for long, even though none of the trio has the qualifications of a professional chef.

However, Kuula has a sushi restaurant in Helsinki’s Munkkivuori, and Tuohimaa has participated Masterchef VIP program.

Teflon Döner Brothers, as the name implies, has only one sales item, the doner kebab.

The pop up restaurant is only available in Tikkurila during the summer. If successful, the restaurant may continue as a stone-footed restaurant elsewhere in Tikkurila.

It was selected for the list because the musicians say that they wanted to make a doner kebab that they have not received from Finland before.

“You get the perfect donor from Berlin. When developing the product, we thought about what raw materials were in the Berlin donor, and we wanted to get as close to the same as possible, ”says Tuohimaa.

The portions of kebab meat are from domestic lamb and are produced in Vantaa. Pita breads are made at Tikkurila. In addition, the portion includes fresh mint and coriander.

The band According to Hotel Vantaa, it is one of the best gig venues. The hotel is also mentioned in a song by Teflon Brothers The sexiest ice.

“Hard currency at Hotel Vantaa. I will be at the counter in the tribal space “, the song is sung.

“Many Teflon songs mention Vantaa. We have a really close relationship with Vantaa. If it weren’t for that, why would we throw anything out of Vantaa, ”says Kuula.

Kuula and Tuohimaa have lived in Myyrmäki, Vantaa. Kuula has studied at Tikkurila, Tuohimaa has worked at Tikkurila’s Market. Mikko Kuoppala has also worked at Tikkurila.

In Kuula’s opinion, Tikkurila could be enlivened.

“Vantaanjoki, for example, is next to that. It could certainly be used much more, ”he says.

According to Kuula and Tuohimaa, a giant terrace like a patio is a step in the right direction. On the opening day of the giant terrace, the sun warms the terrace.

Read more: This is what Vantaa’s 650-seat giant terrace looks like, the opening of which is unexpectedly delayed

In summer Instead of running the restaurant, Teflon Brothers is waiting for a return to the concert stages. In August, the band will also perform on Patio.

The Corona Year has also brought something good, according to the band. Without the mandatory gig break, Teflon Brothers would not have made it to the studio. The band will release a new one Climate change-single next Friday. Album Fully booked up will be published on June 25.

However, as with other performing artists, Korona has influenced the income stream.

“Most of the revenue comes from touring. We have had a good situation in the sense that the savings had accumulated precisely because we tour a lot, ”says Tuohimaa.

The surroundings of the restaurant are familiar to Heikki Kuula. He has previously lived in Myyrmäki, Vantaa, and studied at Tikkurila.

Pop up The restaurant is on Patio only during the summer. Musicians have also considered a sequel to it.

“If customers find this and there are sales, the restaurant could very well continue as a stone-foot restaurant in Tikkurila,” says Kuula.

The Life Only program mentioned in the article is presented by the television channel Nelonen. Nelonen and Helsingin Sanomat are part of the same Sanoma Group.