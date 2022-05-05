HS Vantaa Vantaa has an exceptionally tenacious little cinema that has survived time and time again – “Grandma and Grandpa are humming with satisfaction in the cloud”

Rekola Kino has been watching movies for over 70 years. Anttoni Wikström remembers how extra benches were brought into the hall in time to accommodate everyone.

Anttoni Wikström52, sits in the velvet chair of Rekola Kino like on his home sofa.

However, it is not exactly a home sofa, as Wikström has only been sitting on its current home sofa for five years. He doesn’t even remember when he first sat down in a theater chair. It, too, has evaporated in his mind when he first stepped in through the door of Rekola Kino. No wonder.

It is probable that he did not step in at all, but his grandmother or grandfather carried him there in the bucket. In the early 1970s, maternity leave was princely two months, and there were not enough shelters for just a few. Wikström was cared for by grandparents Eve and Veikko Salonen.

However, Grandma and Grandpa had other chores.

“For about 40 years, they ran Rekola Kino, for a long time alongside the day jobs,” says Wikström.

Every Wednesday and weekend they walked to the Cinema and got to work. Grandma sold tickets and candy and Grandpa ran a film machine. Most of the time was spent distributing ads on light poles and bulletin boards. In addition, large film reels had to be picked up at the station or bus stop in the end, and eventually in Helsinki.

Rekolan Kino photographed in the 1980s.

Although many things in early childhood have disappeared from Anttoni Wikström’s memory into the fog of the past, he remembers when he first came to work in Cinema.

“When I was 15, I was at the door checking tickets. I was standing there in my teen mustache and in my back hair, with a beanie on my head when some mom said give my uncle that ticket. Laughed, I had just come to the moped. ”

Many times Wikström was not at work in the theater, as he was the granddaughter of his grandmother and grandfather and, in his own words, a baby boy. Wikström was moaning in the theater just for fun.

And yes, he did. Wikström watched Pekkas and Snippets, Vanity Streams, Disney cartoons, Bonds, and Bud Spencer & Terence Hill movies over and over again.

Before the velvet chairs in the theater, we sat on ordinary wooden chairs. A couple of them can be found in Wikström’s home today.

“The chairs are mostly on the desks of the books, the nails in them have risen annoyingly.”

Such chairs were used in the Rekola Cinema in the early stages. At that time, however, the chairs were dark brown.

House, where Rekolan Kino operates, was originally built as a workers’ house. The Rekola Workers’ Association acquired the land as early as the 1930s, but the war put the construction plans on ice. Construction of the house did not begin until the men had returned from the war. The house was completed in 1948.

Filming in the house began in 1950. No one remembers exactly who was filming in the early years, but old trade books show that someone from Söderström sold the film equipment to the Rekola Workers’ Association in 1955. Wikström’s grandparents took responsibility for the operation. Eve and Veikko Salonen.

The history of the cinema’s working-class house can be seen in the painting behind the curtain, where the Dangerous Landscape adorns the dangerous landscape. The painting was made in 1948.

When Saloset started, the golden age of movies was lived. During 1955, Finns went to the movies more than 33 million times. The number is large, especially if it is compared to the fact that there were only about 4 million Finns at that time.

In 2019, there were already about 5.5 million Finns, but only 8.4 million times were shown in films.

But there was no television in the 1950s. Rekola’s Kino was popular and everyone entered the Kino lobby as early as possible, as there were no numbered seats in the hall. The hall could accommodate about 145 people, but it wasn’t quite as accurate with it. Extra benches were brought into the hall if it looked like not everyone could sit.

“You don’t seem to go through the security checks of this time anymore,” Wikström said.

There are still the original signs on the wall of the engine room. Old movie projectors are also preserved, although today movies are shown on digital devices.

Solution indeed, it was not the safest, as in the beginning the heating of the hall was handled by a wood stove. Pökkö was placed in the nest during the performance if the hall threatened to cool too much.

Although highly flammable nitrate films had been eliminated as early as the early 1950s, technology that produced high temperatures was still used in film machines. For this reason, both in the Rekola Cinema and in many other old theaters, the engine room is in a separate room. In Rekola, the engine room is accessed by stairs.

“I remember getting to the engine room with my grandfather and sitting there in a high wooden chair and squeezing a movie from the surveillance hatch. Vaari forbade looking at the machine in bright light, ”says Wikström.

At times, the arc burned a hole in the film or the film broke and the film screen was interrupted.

“Vaari suddenly merged the film back together and the performance continued.”

In this engine room, Anttoni Wikström once sat with his grandfather as he was running movies.

Although the films are no longer shown on old machines, the machines are still stored in the engine room. This is a thing of gold for those filmmakers looking for an old milieu.

Due to its authentic atmosphere, Rekolan Kino has become a performer on several occasions. Among other things, the movie Badding has been shot in the cinema, and the cinema also flashes in the film The Yellow Sky, which was released last year.

So before today, there is other activity in the hall when movies are not shown. In the 1950s, chess was played, played and practiced in the hall.

“There are still metal holes in the floor of the hall, to which Rekola’s freshmen, for example, attached rack bars,” says the chairman of the Rekola Workers’ House Foundation. Jouko Suvensalmi.

There were also students at Rekola School in the house for one semester when the old school was too small. The new high school was completed in 1951.

The house also hosted popular evenings that brought together the entire village crowd.

“There had to be a program in the evenings to avoid the entertainment tax. The children also got involved in the early evening. I remember being in the evenings as a child myself, ”says Suvensalmi.

The liquor was not sold at the workers’ house, but the candy could be bought from the door in the wall. Just like today.

Rekola Workers’ House or Rekola Kino Rekola Workers ‘House is currently owned by the Rekola Workers’ Foundation.

The foundation became the owner in 2007, when the Rekola Workers’ Association handed over the house to the foundation.

The Workers’ House Foundation rents the premises of the house to outsiders. The ground floor of the house is owned by private entrepreneurs.

Since 2018, the main tenant of the upstairs cinema has been the non-partisan Tila ja tutkimus ry.

Since 2018, the main tenant of the upstairs cinema has been the non-partisan Tila ja tutkimus ry.

Pop Up Kino Helsinki is responsible for the film screenings and the music events are organized by the Rekola Live Music Association (Remy ry). The rental of the premises is handled by the Space and Activities Association.

Over the years During the age, Eeva and Veikko Salo began to press and they stopped filming in 1995. After Salos’ season, there have been long breaks in filmmaking.

Local young people tried to start up and renovate their places back in 1998 with EU support, but the company dried up as young people moved to other places. The Koivukylä Film Association continued its activities until 2012. The screening of the films ended when the production of the old films was stopped and the association could not afford to acquire new digital equipment.

Rekola Kino’s premises are also rented for private use. The space is rented by Mikko Kiuru. Janne Hulkkonen in charge of film events in the middle. On the right Anttoni Wikström.

The tradition was saved by Pop Up Kino Helsinki, which brought a mobile digital projector to the hall in 2018. The operation got off to a good start, but then Korona struck and the doors were locked. Visitor numbers have not yet returned to pre-Korona levels.

“We hope the audience will return to the theaters. Now the school classes haven’t been there either, and it’s really a pity that children no longer have the experience of watching movies in the theater, ”says the producer of Pop Up Helsinki. Janne Hulkkonen.

To the building several renovations have been carried out over the years and new ones are coming again. The purpose of the grant granted by the Finnish Homeland Association is to build, among other things, barrier-free access and inland waterways. Now you have to go around the toilet.

Anttoni Wikström thinks it’s great that a successor has been found. That’s what grandparents would have liked.

“Yes, Grandma and Grandpa are humming over the cloud with the satisfaction of still showing movies here.”

“For them, it wasn’t just a job, they were doing it out of love for art.”