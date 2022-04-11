HS Vantaa Two men arrive at the Corso bar every morning at nine, drink an hour of coffee and leave – Now they have their own designated rollator seats

In Korsola, a group of people gather in the mornings to do something completely different than you might expect.

Show it seems that a separate parking lot for rollators has been created in front of the restaurant Night Pub in the center of Korso.

Two of the places are named “Harri” and “Reijo”, the third reads “Guest”.

Who exactly are the men, and has their rollator really taken the mysterious Vantaa bar as its base?

Bar indoors it turns out that Harri and Reijo visit the restaurant every day.

“If you want to meet them, you should come in as early as nine in the morning,” the restaurant employee Tuija Helenius tips.

The next morning at 8.55 there is already a vehicle in front of the Harri sign. However, it is not a rollator but an invamopo. At the same place, another disabled moped curves, which the driver reverses in front of the Reijo sign.

Reijo, I suppose?

“Yes,” the man replies, saying he agrees to the interview.

Inside, Harri and the entire table party are waiting.

Having coffee.

Reijo is revealed to be 72 years old Reijo Valoksi and Harri at the age of 75 Harri Lindholm.

Reijo Valo (left) and Harri Lindholm got to know each other when they once lived on the same ladder.

Friends have been drinking morning coffee at a Night Pub for years. Lindholm often also comes to the hour housemate. Light became a widow a couple of years ago.

“Reijo is Korso’s most coveted bachelor,” Lindholm says, Light to smile.

Lindholm is now involved even the cohabiting daughter’s Lilli dog, they have been in care for a week.

But why have men chosen the bar as their place for morning coffee?

“We both live close by here, and this is a cozy place, although the outside may look like a basement. Familiar people from all walks of life come here, including professors, ”says Reijo Valo.

The atmosphere is homely. Tuija Helenius serves coffee and donuts, Lilli collects rusks from customers.

Harri Lindholm is the grandfather of six children and has repeatedly asked to increase his taxi rank. “I would like to go to Korkeasaari with my grandchildren, but I can’t afford it. I can ride a disabled taxi for trips that cost less than 30 euros. It doesn’t go far. ”

Men amused by the fact that many people rushing to the train think they are coming to a restaurant every morning to hang out.

“People feel that they are already waiting a quarter for the bar to open,” says Reijo Valo.

“But you can sometimes have a beer here if Tena cheats. But it doesn’t disappoint except on Friday nights at most, ”says Harri Lindholm, referring to their own slang for betraying control.

Both men are from the “cradle of civilization” in Malmi, and both worked in the civil engineering industry.

Reijo Valo tells his father Valto Valon was the last ice carrier in Helsinki.

“Before becoming an excavator contractor, my father transported ice cubes from the Vantaa River to restaurants in the 1950s. Large pieces of ice were placed under the cupboards to make them refrigerated. ”

Reijo Valo toured all over Finland in search of work and moved to Korso 25 years ago. Harri Lindholm has been comfortable in Korso for 70 years.

“Meikäläinen is like a boomerang, I always return to Korso, I can’t be anywhere else. Sometimes I would go to Rekola and Kerava, but when I got wrinkles for love, I put myself in recycling, ”Lindholm says.

LINDHOLMIn school went poorly as a child due to dyslexia.

“It wasn’t understood. I thought I was stupid. ”

Young Lindholm drifted offenses against you. He is one Ansu Kivekkä Korson criminals book of the interviewees.

“I stopped rummaging when I became familiar. The world taught, I am sensitive, ”Lindholm says and wants to dispel the notion that all robbing young people come from bad homes. His home conditions were good.

“And I think a person can get rid of drunkenness and madness, but not the birthright.”

Harri Lindholm (left) and Reijo Valo are able to move from place to place on disabled mopeds, even though diseases limit walking. Winter has been difficult for moped riders. You can survive the icy hills when you take the pace hard enough. The treatment dog Lilli goes on a visit to the moped’s basket.

But how did the men’s names end up on the signs in front of the restaurant?

“Someone threw in whether the front of the restaurant could be booked for us when it often had bikes. When Pekka [ravintolan omistaja Pirouz Mehran Fard] gave permission, that troupe of our crew, Pexi, made signs. I bought the transfer letters and drilled the signs. “ The light says.

A man who introduces himself as that tinsmith is also there for his morning coffee.

“The idea was so damn good that I had to implement it,” Pexi says.

Although the signs have the names of Harry and Reijo, the places are for everyone to use.

“If the rollers have reserved seats, we will be taken to the corner of our moped,” Valo says.

People walking on a rollator in the Night Pub are called rollers.