HS Vantaa Two historic buildings in danger of slipping into a river in Vantaa: “The soil is not stable”

Villa Söderbo and the Wine Mill, which have been stationary for more than 80 years, are in danger of collapsing into the river, according to a study by the city.

Tikkurilan in the center, from which all the old houses have been demolished, Villa Söderbo and the adjacent Söderling mill or Wine Mill are a refreshing exception. The colorful wooden houses are reminiscent of a time when houses were still made beautiful.

The future of the now protected buildings is at stake.

According to a stability study commissioned by the city, the country’s stability analysis, the buildings stand on shaky ground.

“The fact that the soil is not stable can lead to the building moving towards the river. If only part of the building moves towards the river, cracks may appear in the frame of the building, ”says a real estate economics expert in the city of Vantaa. Heini Korpela.

According to Korpela, the repairs required by the buildings and the stabilization of the soil will cost an estimated half a million euros.

Town’s the primary goal is to sell the buildings. It is unlikely to succeed until the soil problems have been remedied.

The city is now considering paying for the soil repairs from its own bag. The renovation is estimated to cost about 200,000–300,000 euros.

“The repair of the buildings is left to the buyer,” says Korpela.

In the condition assessments carried out in 2017, the cost of repairing the houses was estimated at several hundred thousand euros.

Villa Söderbo and Veininmylly have been empty since 2018, when the city terminated the leases. Top The city of Vantaa planned to repair the buildings itself, but the need for repairs turned out to be too great.

In 2020, the city decided that Söderbo would be sold together with the mill. However, before the sale, the city wanted to find out what the repair needs of the buildings and their surroundings were and commissioned a stability study from an external company. A report completed last month found that the soil is not stable.

If the houses are to be preserved, a steel fence wall must be built to support them. It would come in the area between the house and the river, underground.

Villa Söderbo was built in 1939 and the mill in 1934.

There are no tears, cracks or any other external signs of soil instability in the buildings, but the City of Vantaa Geotechnical Manager Heikki Kankaan according to the risk of collapse is real.

“The buildings are built on a ramp of land on top of soft clay soil.”

“For the same reason, the neighbor was demolished Villa Åvik. The measurements showed that the wall on the shore side of the house was slowly moving towards the river. ”

No similar transitions have been observed in Villa Söderbo or Veininmylly, but according to Kangas, there is a risk of their occurrence.

“The problem with the river is that the riverbed lives all the time because of the currents. Even if some review shows that it is okay today, the situation could change for the worse over the years. ”

Stability analysis has been made in accordance with current building regulations, and the overall safety figures for Villa Söderbo and the mill are nowhere near the current regulations. The total safety factor is the minimum value according to the building regulations, at which the building base is considered to be stable enough for safe construction.

Applying existing building regulations to old buildings may seem strange, but it must be done if the buildings are to be thoroughly renovated.

“If the measure for the building requires a new building permit, then it will be reviewed in accordance with the current building permit regulations,” says Kangas.

Such measures include, for example, expansion or extensive repairs.

Buildings any movement can be stopped, but it requires money. The study recommended the construction of a steel gable wall below ground level, between the river and the buildings.

A steel tongue wall anchored to the bedrock would prevent harmful movements of clay in the soil towards the river. Such a wall has also been built between the nearby new apartment buildings and the river.

“In addition, it is being considered whether Tikkurilantie’s gravity should be checked at the same time, so they could be repaired at the same time,” says Kangas.

The future of the buildings now depends on the decisions of the city.

If the city decides to invest in the construction of a steel batten wall, work will begin in early autumn at the earliest.

Read more: Vantaa dreams of a large sauna restaurant for a parade ground – The competition spawned only one proposal that looks like a seashell