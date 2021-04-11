Sunday, April 11, 2021
HS Vantaa Topless seniors and unbridled joy: Life is fully enjoyed in the miniature world of Päivi Varis

April 11, 2021
Päivi Varis’ dollhouses make you smile: there are no crowns or pains at these parties.

Casserole has crashed on the table, nubile seniors swinging here and there and judging by the size of the mussels it seems that the beach is abroad. And the mask mask is not visible anywhere. This is downright anarchist!

“In the world of puppets, there is a corona-free happy old age. There is no such scourge there, ”he says Päivi Varis, 72.

