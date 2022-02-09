HS Vantaa Tinplate police may soon appear all over Vantaa, but places are being secretly guarded: “It cannot be the case that the city gives the police a free hand”

The first sheet metal police are planned for the streets of Vantaa. Politicians are calling for further research into the need for speed cameras.

Transport At the intersection of White Fountains and Sports Road, it seems to be running smoothly. In the middle of the day, no one is accelerating at the traffic lights, and a group of children crossing the road get safely across the road.

But apparently at some time of the day the road is driven dangerously, because somewhere here on the corners of Hiekkaharju Sports Park there may be a speed camera in the future.

And not only for this, but also for many other places in Vantaa.

The Eastern Uusimaa Police Department, the City of Vantaa Police Coordinator, the City Security Team and the Traffic System Planning have proposed that five more camera surveillance points be installed in Vantaa this year and about 15 more over the next three years.

The speed cameras would be the first of their kind, as there have been no cameras in Vantaa at all so far. Cameras can only be found on major roads in the state road network, such as Ring Road III.

Renew speed cameras are planned for places with a lot of different traffic, cars, walkers and cyclists, with a speed limit of 40 kilometers per hour.

“Accident statistics, traffic volumes and whether there are schools or kindergartens in the area affect the choice of location,” says Vantaa Police Coordinator Kari-Pekka Raulahti.

According to Raulahti, one of the criteria for camera surveillance could be on Martinlaaksontie near Viherpuisto, in addition to Valkoisenlähteentie.

“There are a lot of pedestrians and cyclists in the area because of the nearby schools and swimming pool,” says Raulahti.

The third possible place is at the Tikkurila swimming pool on Läntis Valkoisenlähteentie.

“ “The aim of installing cameras should be to promote road safety, not to maximize the number of speeding offenders.”

ItThe fact that the exact locations of the cameras are not known was one of the reasons why the Vantaa City Property Board, which dealt with the surveillance camera matter, decided to return the presentation to the preparation and asked for further information. The City Council returned the preparation for the presentation under Christmas by a vote of 11–4.

Chairman of the Vantaa City Farm Committee Otso Kivimäki According to (Kok), the board is interested in, among other things, the criteria for selecting camera locations.

“The aim of installing cameras should be to promote road safety, not to maximize the number of speeding offenders.”

Kivimäki says that the board hopes that the installation of new cameras will be decided on a case-by-case basis.

“It cannot be the case that the city gives the police authorities a free hand to place 15 to 20 automatic traffic cameras in and around the city.”

One checkpoint costs the city about 10,000 euros.

HS visited Jokiniemi and asked people moving in the area what they think: do we need cameras in the area?

Applying for a daughter at Tikkurila High School Frederic Janik drive daily along Läntinen Valkoisenlähteentie to Tikkurila High School, which is on Valkoisenlähteentie. He’s not against cameras in principle, but not sure if they’re necessary here.

“Usually there is so much traffic on the road that the queue is slow and you can’t even drive fast.”

Janik thinks the speed limits are well marked and people follow the limits well.

“I haven’t seen crazy driving this route.”

Frederic Janik drives every day on the White Fountain. He has not noticed that the area is being driven recklessly.

During HS’s visit, a faster drive in the middle of the day was visible on Valkoisenlähteentie only downhill, which is next to Tikkurila High School.

It is not advisable to put a camera in it, at least for the sake of walkers and cyclists, as they pass higher than the road, behind the handrail.

Valkoisenlähteentie starts from Satomäentie on the edge of the field, passes under the train track and ends at Talvikkitie.

But what does the situation look like in the eyes of a pedestrian? Liisa Joasin the home is a stone’s throw from Hiekkaharju Sports Park, and he moves with prams in the area almost daily.

“I can’t say directly whether there is a need for cameras or not. Depends on whether you look at it from the perspective of a motorist or a walker. From the point of view of the local resident, the idea is quite good. Especially in the summer, young people can revel here. ”

Joas drives himself and says the place could be challenging for motorists from elsewhere.

“If you come from the east across the field, you may not notice that you are coming to an agglomeration with a different speed limit.”

Liisa and Max Joas, who live in Jokiniemi, often go outdoors. Joas thinks Valkoisenlähteentie sounds like a sensible camera location: “There are a lot of children walking in the area during the day.”

A taxi driver living in Helsinki Hakan Yildirim often drive in the Vantaa area. He thinks speed cameras could be a good thing near schools and kindergartens.

“Cameras could act as a deterrent and slow down.”

Hakan Yildirim supports cameras in the vicinity of schools and kindergartens.

Read more: Slight overspeeds are used unnecessarily

Read more: Helsinki will introduce 11 new model police officers