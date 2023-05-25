HS Vantaa | Tiina Arlin demands a strict smoking ban in apartment buildings – Says she was bullied by her neighbors

The difficulty of banning smoking on balconies frustrates those who suffer from neighbor smoking.

From Vantaa Tiina from Arlin has become active in the smoking ban in the last eight years.

In 2015, a chain smoker moved into the same apartment building as Arlin’s elderly and asthmatic mother. In an apartment building, cigarette smoke also travels to the neighbors’ apartment and onto the balcony.

He has tried to push for a ban on smoking on balconies in the housing association, but to no avail.

“All means have been used. This has mostly been about getting a turp.”

HS news from balcony smoking earlier this week. In the case, Kiinteistöliito’s consulting lawyer Tapio Haltia says that it is quite difficult to influence neighbors’ balcony smoking.

Banning smoking, depending on the custom, often requires the consensus of the housing association, the majority, or the consent of the resident who smokes.

Arlin says that he has written opinion pieces in numerous magazines in favor of smoking bans in apartment buildings. He has also made several citizen initiatives over the years.

See also Energy Minister of the Environment Kari is patrolling Finns for energy-saving efforts Tiina Arlin fights against balcony smoking with citizen initiatives.

The latest initiative is dated to the end of April and currently has just under 3,000 signatures. The initiative also applies to the smoking of cannabis and e-cigarettes. It states that smokers should be assigned a smoking area and support should be offered to stop smoking.

“Initiatives will be made as long as the matter progresses to parliament one way or another. For some reason, the initiative is not reaching people. I’ve been wondering what’s in it.”

In Arlin’s opinion, banning balcony smoking would also bring savings to healthcare, because avoiding passive smoking prevents health problems. That’s why he wonders why the matter doesn’t attract more interest.

Arlin points out that if the neighbor lives with an active balcony smoker, Non-Smoking Neighbors cannot, in the worst case, use their own balcony. According to Arlin, this is the situation in her mother’s apartment.

“In the past, we have sat there with morning coffee and had lunch. At the moment, the balcony is used as a waste sorting room, and the apartment cannot be ventilated.”

In Arlin’s opinion, occasional smoking is not a problem in the same way as continuous smoking.

Typically According to Arlin, the smoking ban is opposed by appealing, for example, to the freedom to do what one wants at home. However, in his opinion, free will should not endanger the health of others.

Arlin’s mother has also been told to move out. He compares the call to making the bullied change school in school bullying situations.

He says that he was bullied because of the smoking ban in the housing association. Many people think that Arlin would like to “ban everything”, such as cooking, for the sake of it. However, this is not the case.

“I haven’t heard of anyone getting asthma from nakki soup.”

In the past of HS in the story we refer to the survey conducted by Suomen Ash. Three-fifths of those who responded support a complete ban on balcony smoking and two out of three changes to the law, which would give housing associations the right to ban smoking in apartments and on balconies by majority decision.

Currently, the resident’s consent is required for the ban, Tapio Haltia states in HS’s story.

However, the survey results do not correlate with, for example, the number of signatures of Arlin’s citizens’ initiatives. In his opinion, the smoking ban does not seem to be stark enough for people whose own lives are not affected by their neighbors’ smoking.

He points out that the situation for any apartment building resident can change at any time.