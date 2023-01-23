HS Vantaa | This lunch restaurant became an unimaginable Tiktok hit – you drive to Kuppila from hundreds of kilometers away

Mehmet Özkan has created a Tiktok phenomenon from his lunch restaurant. The man’s immediate nature brings people to Myyrmäki even from hundreds of kilometers away.

Restaurant Sapusca entrepreneur Mehmet “Memo” Özkan gives a firm handshake and flinches.

“A cold hand, but is there a warm heart?” he asks the reporter with a laugh.

At least the essence of Özkan himself exudes warmth, even though the sleet is trying outside. Even Sapusca’s bright green tapings stand out from the gray housing stock around Myyrmann.

Özkan pours the coffee milks for the older lady at the checkout counter and even offers her a discount.

He clearly knows exactly how to please regular customers. According to Özkan, pensioners still make up the majority of the restaurant’s clientele.

At the same time, Sapusca has become an explosive Tiktok sensation.

It has more than 80 thousand followers on the video service, which is a lot for Finns. Tiktok’s user base is typically very young.

Through Tiktok, you can find surprising groups of customers for a restaurant in Myyrmäkelä. Several customers of different ages arrive from different parts of Finland every day – sometimes from very far away. For example, in the video published in September, two young people had come all the way from Jyväskylä for the buffet.

“Maybe some are going to a spa or a cruise, but they still want to come here first. If I go to Perniö, of course, I want to visit Perniö Kebab, which is familiar from Tiktok,” Özkan says.

According to Özkan, pensioners prefer Sapusca's lunches probably because the store does not offer as versatile food at the same price.

Özkan decided to set up a Tiktok account for his company after noticing that various restaurateurs started to advertise their activities on Tiktok.

“If they make videos and the restaurant is doing well, why can’t I try it myself?”

In Sapusca’s first Tiktok video, the restaurant’s ground beef steaks were presented as the best in Finland. In the comments of the video, arguments broke out, and suddenly the clip had already received a hundred thousand views. Naturally, people had to come and test whether the steaks lived up to the claim.

Participating in various trends is particularly successful in the application. So on Sapusca’s Tiktok account, you can see Özkan tasting and presenting each day’s lunch offerings. Sometimes he dances and jokes to popular soundtracks.

Özkan’s goal is to make his followers laugh.

The kitchen staff helps Özkan shoot Tiktok videos.

Restaurant Sapusca is visited repeatedly by a regular customer who has received the nickname “Leikemie” on the Internet, because his favorite buffet is precisely the cutlets.

Özkan describes Leikemie as “lovely-looking and warm-hearted”, and believed that the Tiktok audience would think the same. One day, Özkan asked him if they would make a joint video.

“I noticed that the children really like him. Many people think he’s like a Putous character!” Özkan laughs.

Özkan himself is also like a sketch character, Myyrmäki’s own showman. The catchphrase “the stomach doesn’t measure” is repeated in numerous videos. The comments are filled with hearts and laughing emoticons. Customers want to take pictures with him, and there is always time for that.

However, the rush strikes in the middle of the interview.

At this time, the menu for the day must be uploaded to Tiktok. Özkan hurries towards the line. Chef Neziha Andi describes when Özkan ladles, among other things, “Memo’s traditional mash” and “heavenly good salmon” onto the plate.

Being in front of the camera is already familiar to him. You can remember Özkan from the talk show Hyppönen–Enbuske Experience, which was presented in the early 2000s, in which he played a small role as an accompanist.

“Maybe there’s an artist here secretly, still”, Özkan ponders while patting his chest.

On Thursday, Sapusca offered, among other things, grilled salmon. It’s on many people’s minds now, because fish is so expensive in the store.

Sapuscan the menu revolves around traditional Finnish home dishes. Özkan, who moved from Turkey to Finland in the 1990s, lists läski sauce, minced liver steaks and pea soup as his favorites. According to him, similar pea soup is not made anywhere else but in Finland.

He becomes serious for a moment when talking about the fact that Sapusca now also delivers food to nursing homes and children’s homes.

“They want decent home-cooked food there, and we make decent home-cooked food.”

With his restaurant operations, Özkan also wants to do good.

Once, Özkan decided to make a video about a left over pot pan set. The pittipannu cannot be offered the next day, so Özkan decided to put the rest of it into circulation. It was needed.

So, on some evenings, he still stands in front of the restaurant and distributes food for free.

“Of course, it has to be made today and edible. After all, it’s a better option to donate the food than to throw it in bio-waste and have people dig it up.”

Sapuscan There is a touching video on Tiktok in which Leikemies hands Özkan a 50-euro bill, which he wants to use to provide food to the needy.

Özkan decides to donate food rations for the same amount himself. The two are handing out packaged portions of flounder and stew in front of the restaurant. The people of Myyrmäki are grateful.

Of course, Tiktok’s tens of thousands of viewers are also moved by the gesture.

Delicious mushroom risotto is one of the dishes offered today. Risotto cannot be processed further, so Özkan could very well pass it on.

Maybe all of Tiktok-Finland will soon know about that too.