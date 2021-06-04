HS Vantaa This is what Vantaa’s 650-seat giant terrace looks like, the opening of which is unexpectedly delayed

The 650-seat giant terrace will open on Friday in Tikkurila, Vantaa.

Entrepreneur Jarkko Sistonen sat on Friday at noon looking satisfied in the terrace area called Patio in Tikkurila, Vantaa.

Sistonen represents Vuntae Xperience oy in Vantaa, which has leased the terrace area for the summer.

Tikkurila Patio entrepreneur Jarkko Sistonen (right) and event producer Jonas Dalghren looked at the terrace area with satisfaction.

The terrace area was to open at 11 a.m., but for technical reasons, the opening was postponed to the afternoon. There was little other harm in Siston’s mind.

“We have had the area built in this condition in five weeks. Someone who has visited here commented that this is a bit like going abroad. The area has been really successful, ”Sistonen said.

Black the tables and chairs are arranged so that the safety distances are taken into account. Handmade items are available at the sales door of each company’s pop up food stall in the area.

Jonne Haatanen cut buns at the Bites Burgers kiosk.

The large terrace was originally supposed to become something other than a place to drink beer.

Among other things, food has been invested in. The area serves burgers, vegan food, soups, wings, artisan kebabs and Thai food.

There are seven restaurants on the terrace, of which only one is in Helsinki, the others in Vantaa.

Terrace Leasing to one entrepreneur initially aroused a bustle of Vantaa entrepreneurs.

Sistonen now says that he is particularly pleased that the Vantaa companies were involved. One of the purposes of the area was to bring out Vantaa.

He speculated that artists from free concerts in the area would be of interest in other locations as well.

“They will certainly disappear from further afield.”

Jyri Juusola (right) and Janne Saarni built the substructure for the Formula 1 car coming to the scene.

Metal gates were still closed in the morning and early afternoon. Outside, those interested in the area went to ask if they could already enter.

Pekka Raatikainen was on the move with his grandchildren Inna and Ivan. They would have come to the Patio to eat at noon.

Living in a brown position Pekka Raatikainen had come to the scene of his grandchildren Innan, 5, and Ivanin, 3, with.

“Too bad the terrace wasn’t open yet. We came specifically to see what kind of food offer would be suitable for children here, even burgers or something similar, ”Raatikainen said.

The patio should get its doors open no later than three, four o’clock on Friday.

