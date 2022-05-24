HS Vantaa This is how the million project went to the side: Fazer does not make a giant investment in Vantaa, because there were surprises in nature

The slow zoning schedule in Vantaa did not fit Fazer’s plans, and flying squirrels and a decaying moss were found in the forest. Now the confectionery factory is moving to Lahti.

From somewhere here, from the forest south of Vehkala station, the city of Vantaa offered a plot of land for Fazer’s confectionery factory. The location looks good, next to the railway and Ring Road III, and there are no neighbors nearby.

However, Fazer rejected Vantaa’s offer and decided to move the plant to Lahti.

“One of the reasons we did not choose Vantaa was the zoning schedule,” says Fazer Confectionery’s Vice President, Communications. Liisa Eerola.

Fazer wanted to start construction work on the new plant as early as next year, but the construction phase in Vantaa would have reached the earliest in 2024.

Reason the slowness of the zoning phase is currently lurking somewhere in the forest.

“Flying squirrels live in the forests and there is a rot of marshes, so the necessary nature surveys must be carried out in the area first,” says the mayor of Vantaa. Ritva Viljanen.

Fazer was offered three plots of land in Vantaa. One of these was on the west side of Vehkala station, the other in Petas and the third in Vaarala, in the area of ​​the current factory. Flying squirrels live in both Petas and Vehkala.

The flying squirrel is a species strictly protected by nature conservation law, and the destruction and deterioration of the breeding and resting places of the flying squirrel is prohibited. If there are known to be flying squirrels in the area, the Land Use and Building Act requires adequate nature surveys.

“West Vantaa is a strong area for the flying squirrel, and there are several places there,” says the environmental planner at the Vantaa Environment Institute. Sinikka Rantalainen.

There are no flying squirrels on the site of the Vaarala plant, but Fazer did not want to build a new plant there.

“Fazer found it problematic to build and run a functioning factory on the same site,” says Viljanen.

Fazer’s visitor center will still remain in Vantaa. It is one of Vantaa’s most popular tourist destinations. The center is visited by about 300,000 people a year.

Fazer plans to relocate confectionery production to Lahti in stages during 2025–2027, so the old confectionery plant will run alongside the new one for a long time to come. What will happen to the old factory in the future is still under consideration.

“The space will remain at our disposal, but we do not have precise plans for it. However, the business in Vantaa is not growing, so there will probably be some use for the building, says Liisa Eerola.

Mayor Ritva Viljanen hopes that the bakery or biscuit factory in Vantaa will expand its operations and the confectionery factory will be put into operation.

“I just talked to the CEO and he sees growth opportunities in Vantaa.”

Fazer’s headquarters, bakery, biscuit factory and visitor center will remain in Vantaa. They employ about 700 people. The confectionery factory has about 500 permanent employees.

Fazerin The factory began operations in Vantaa in 1956. In the same year, a kindergarten for the children of the factory’s employees was opened.

The daycare center is still operating and its sale will not be affected by the sale of the confectionery factory. Unlike in the beginning, today the kindergarten is open to children other than factory workers.

