HS Vantaa “This is going to be embarrassing in every way” – Funeral guests will not get their cars to Kivistö Church, as residents take free seats

The parking area of ​​Kivistö Church is reserved for church staff and customers, but now neighborhood cars are packed there. A private parking operator has been considered for the area.

Stone parking problems have long been complained about. Apartment buildings have been built tightly in the new residential area, but car parking facilities were overlooked.

Residents have left their cars in storage where they can fit: in the connected parking lot or in the Snow Quartz parking lot.

Recently, a lot of cars have also been parked in the parking area of ​​Kivistö Church.

Church Suntio janitor Harri Vehkonen has followed the problem up close.

“Last in the autumn, the situation got out of hand, ”Vehkonen begins.

There was an undeveloped plot near the church where residents used to park cars. Apparently the plot was closed, as suddenly a lot of cars drove out of place in the area.

People began to leave their cars in the courtyard of the church on Lavatiie. This is despite the fact that the car park is reserved for church staff and guests. The matter has been indicated by a sign.

Many parkers may have thought that during the Corona period, there was no activity in the church and parking in the yard would not hurt.

“But there are opportunities in the church and the staff also needs places,” Vehkonen points out.

“Last Saturday was also a blessing to the grave, but in the morning the yard was already full of cars. This is starting to be embarrassing for us in all respects, as guests often come to baptism and funeral services all over Finland, ”he says.

Church there are about twenty parking spaces in the parking area. For example, at Christmas and other holidays, the number is far too small.

That’s when church customers leave their cars on the roads of nearby streets. According to Vehkonen, the solution is not sustainable either, as the nearby streets are very narrow and parking can cause dangerous situations.

In the near future, the parking lot of the church will decrease. According to Vehkonen, the demolition of the terraced house on the plot will take four or five parking spaces.

Vehkonen knows Kivistö’s parking problems very well, as he lives in the area himself. Vehkonen once had to wait for a hall for his own car for a year and a half.

Despite the difficult parking situation, no car may be left on the private plot. If Vehkonen sees that someone is leaving the car in the church yard, he may go and tell the driver about it.

“Quite objectively, people have received the information, some of it has been ignorance.”

Some motorists are reckless. Vehkonen has often seen the same cars in the parking lot. Vehkonen calls them “standard parking lots”.

“I leave the cars lappujakin that parking spaces are in the church doing business.”

This In winter, parking lot problems are also caused by snow.

It should not be dragged out of the car park as cars are constantly on the road.

“We have a snow contractor who does snow work mechanically at night and in the morning. He can’t fit in a parking lot full of cars, ”says Vehkonen.

“The parking lot is now icy and bumpy.”

Situation has become so difficult that Kivistö Church has had to start planning the introduction of a parking service. In that case, a private company would be responsible for supervising the car park and fining for improperly parked vehicles.

“We wouldn’t want to take the line of taking Parkkipate or any other company because it makes life difficult for customers.”

But there no longer seems to be any options.

“We want to promote it in a friendly spirit, but some rat needs to get it.”