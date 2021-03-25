Thursday, March 25, 2021
HS Vantaa This idyll is the last stronghold of the Swedish language – there is almost nothing left of the Swedish-speaking Vantaa

March 25, 2021
Vantaa was originally entirely Swedish-speaking, but now there are only a handful of Swedish-speakers left in relation to the entire city’s population. Relatively most Swedish-speaking people in Vantaa live in the church village of Helsinki parish.

Belgian Shepherd Dog Freja grab a yellow frisbee from the air.

“Nicely done,” the hostess Heidi Laitinen, 74, praises.

Freja spends real dog life. In the large courtyard of Laitinen, there is space to run and telmia to the fullness of the heart.

We are in an idyllic church village in the parish of Helsinki, in Helsinge church in Swedish. In Vantaa, relatively most Swedish-speakers live right here.

.
Next Post

