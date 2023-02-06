HS Vantaa | These two from Vantaa are nominated for Grandma of the Year

Two grandmas from Vantaa are nominated for Grandma of the Year 2023. There are a total of seven finalists from different parts of Finland.

Two a grandmother from Vantaa is nominated for Grandma of the Year 2023. Pirjo Reinikainen71, and Aino Parkkonen85, are among the seven finalists.

Reinikai is justified as Grandmother of the Year, among other things, by the fact that she is like a second parent to her twelve grandchildren and she always finds time for them.

Parkko, on the other hand, wants to be seen as Granny of the Year, because despite the fact that her life has not always been easy, she still lives a very active life at the age of 85 and acts, sings and performs.

A year The granny or daddy recognition is given by the elderly society service Seurana. Seurana CEO Mirka Saarinen says that a large number of candidates were announced. More than a hundred grandmas and grandpas wanted to be seen as Grandma or Grandpa of the Year.

Seven of them were selected for the finals.

“This year, most of the candidates were Grandmothers, that’s why the group of finalists is focused on Grandmother of the Year,” says Saarinen.

This year’s finalists are in addition to Reinikainen and Parkkonen Lea Harjunen, 90, from Sastamala, Anja Muurimäki89, from Tampere, Pirjo Aaltonen52, from Vehmaa, Pekka Rantala73, from Leppävede and Sister Laakkonen83, from Nilsia.

Who among them will be Grandma or Grandpa of the Year 2023 will be revealed on Monday, February 13.

The winner is selected by a panel consisting of Mirka Saarinen and a blogger From Maiju Hannolin and singer From Eino Grön.

Grandma or Grandpa of the Year has been awarded since 2020. The aim of the recognition is, among other things, to raise the appreciation for the elderly and increase a happy old age.