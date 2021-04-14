HS Vantaa There is such a difficult road in Vantaa that residents do not dare to order pizza there because the food courier gets lost

It can be difficult to find Skobbaksenkuja in Askisto, Vantaa, on maps. And what the heck does skobbas even mean?

Skobbaksenkuja. That’s just the road name.

Sounds Swedish, but Google Translate has no idea what skobbas means in Finnish.

It suggests the word skobbas in Finnish. Clarifying.

Great be nice to order pizza for this area when the driver can’t find your destination. Resident on the road Karina Sabitova says she hasn’t yet dared to even try ordering food.

“When we built a house and we got stuff, we always had to go to the Flood Meadow to show where our house is located. I don’t dare order food yet. ”

According to Sabitova, you can also meet a road name in your alvar, because no one can spell it correctly. Sabitova is interested in where the road name really comes from?

Vantaa the city’s regional architect and nomenclature manager Timo Kallaluoto recognizes that the name is unusually gummy.

“The origin of the name is unclear and its age is difficult to determine.”

Kallaluoto says that there are two other roads starting in Skobbas in the area: Skobbaksenpolku and Skobbaksenrinne. In addition, there is a recreation area called Skobbaksenmaa and a green area Skobbaksenniitty.

All of these are united by the same thing: a main house called Skobbars, or Skobbas. But where the name of the main house comes from, no one knows.

Talon owned in the 16th century Erik Jönsson, but at that time the name of the house was not yet known to be Skobbas.

“In the 17th century, a peasant named Thomas“ Skråbbor ”owned the house,” says Kallaluoto.

Skråbbor, or scraper, could suggest that Thomas was a leather handler, for example. This may have been converted to Skobbars or Skobbas.

The nomenclature scholar thinks in this direction Saulo Kepsu in his book To a new country. Old settlements and nomenclature of Helsinki and Vantaa. According to Kepsu, the name would come from the Swedish word “skubba,” which means ‘rub, scratch; run’.

Also a former nomenclature designer for the city of Vantaa Ulpu Lehti bill Helsinki Parish 1979 in the book that the name would come from the nickname. But whose name is no one knows anymore.

Want to know the history of a Vantaa road name? Email us at [email protected] and we will try to find out.