HS Vantaa There is a sturdy house in Vantaa with almost no windows at all – “No worries, nothing incomprehensible, miraculous or dangerous happens there”

The building that has stood on the track for decades seems to be missing something essential: windows. However, there is a practical explanation for the rugged façade.

Around everything seems to be built at a hard pace to be even more modern and spectacular, but the brown cube of Ratakuja holds its own.

The building next to the Tikkurila library was completed in the 1980s. The façade is dark and the lines clear, as was customary in the architecture of the time. However, the track building is different from other office buildings of the Golden Decade: it has almost no windows.

The building is owned by the telecommunications company Elisa. Uusimaa Regional Director Sanna Sarpila says the building is in use as a telecom space. More detailed information about this particular building Sarpila cannot provide, for security reasons.

Why then there are no windows in the building?

For security reasons, says also Traficom, a leading expert in telecommunications at the Finnish Transport and Communications Agency Ari Karppanen.

“No worries, nothing incomprehensible, miraculous or dangerous is happening there.”

Karppanen describes telecom spaces as a node in a telecommunications network. The telecom facilities have devices that are important for telecommunications, with which message traffic is collected and forwarded. A thick wall protects equipment from spies and damage better than a glass window.

Track’s telecommunications facilities were completed decades ago. Telecom facilities are built according to the requirements of several different priority classes. At its lightest, the spaces are relatively small booths in the terrain, while the most important and robust equipment is installed in the caves. Windowless buildings such as the Ratakuja telecom space are still in use.

Before, working in telecentres was more common, but today the equipment is mainly used from separate control rooms, which are more comfortable than telecentres.

Ratakujan the building also has apartments. According to Karppanen, building them in the same building as the telecommunications facilities is not the rule, and the apartments are not necessarily related in any way to the operation of the telecommunications facilities.

