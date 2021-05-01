HS Vantaa There is a small piece of Vantaa in the middle of Espoo – This is a microscopic plot of land, the fate of which is stretched down to the highest decision-making bodies

A team from Vantaa wants to renovate the Pitkäjärvi shore plot for the use of local residents. The city of Vantaa wants to sell the plot to Espoo. The city only wants to keep the plot if it is taken care of by someone other than the city.

Here it is now on Vantaa’s own lands, in the middle of the most beautiful Espoo. Swans scream in the lake and far away in the background hums Ring Road III. A small beach plot is covered with mud and a few pine trees stand on the beach. The beach itself looks poor, it is rocky and the water is cloudy.

It is no longer clear to anyone that they are now stepping on the land of Vantaa residents, it will be taken care of by “Sauron’s eye”, as someone called the Vantaa beach sign on the Facebook bush radio, which was placed opposite the area.

A bright red sign draws a passerby Eeva Kahilan attention.

“Is this officially the Vantaa area? In the middle of Espoo? amazes Kahila.

“I’ve lived here for 30 years and I didn’t know that.”

No. many others knew about it before the city of Vantaa announced its intention to sell the beach plot. Then many did not. The bus radios wondered why the low-water Vantaa, which has a constant shortage of beaches, wants to sell the beach plot. I even thought about the price.

And without denying the surrounding dwellings, flashing the sale price of the plot, just over € 36,000, may seem a bit low. Officially, the low price of 922 square meters of land is due to the formula of the area. The area is marked as a local recreation area and no residential building may be built in it.

The shore plot of Lake Pitkäjärvi was once a swimming place for Hämeenkylä schoolchildren.­

At the Vantaa City Council meeting, some of the delegates still wanted to think about the sale and the plot sale returned preparation. Now the council is investigating whether there are any voluntary actors to develop the recreational use of the plot. The nearest areas in Vantaa are Linnainen and Hämeenkylä.

At first, it seemed that the Hämeenkylä Omakotiyhdistys could become a volunteer. But the association is not interested in the area if the condition is to rent the area. The Linnaisten Omakotiyhdistys also resigned from the project.

Land Use Engineer of the City of Vantaa Teemu Jääskeläinen According to him, renting the area to someone is the only sensible way to keep the plot owned by Vantaa residents.

“The city of Vantaa does not have any investment intentions for a park in another municipality. But, if someone wants to cross the area, at least it will hardly stick to the amount of rent. ”

According to Jääskeläinen, a greater problem for the tenant than rent can be the security of the area. If, for example, a pier, toilet or barbecue shed with the help of a group of helpers is built in the area, they will not be maintained by the city.

“The city of Vantaa is not responsible for the support structures in the Espoo park area.”

The plot has previously had a pier, because at the time the place was the swimming place of Hämeenkylä school, ie the current Tuomela school.

In 1957 Professor Lauri af Heurlin offered Vantaa, ie the rural municipality of Helsinki, an area of ​​approximately 5,000 square meters free of charge for the Hämeenkylä school site. The condition of the donation offer was that the municipality would buy the miss From Liljeberg For a purchase price of FIM 2.5 million, a beach plot called Sandvik in the village of Gammelgård in the municipality of Espoo.

The mentioned beach plot is the place where the sign now stands: VANTAAN BEACH.

The city of Vantaa has nothing to do with the sign. Jääskeläinen is skeptical about the legality of the entire sign.

“If it blurs the cityscape, then the City of Espoo’s building inspectorate may have something to say about it.”

But who has erected the sign?

“The sign was painted by a boy from his own village Sami Kuoppala, and we have erected it, ”says the resident of Linnainen Tiina Anttonen.

“We” is the Vantaa Beach Association, newly founded by Anttonen. The association wants to keep the Pitkäjärvi waterfront in Vantaa. Anttonen collected more than a hundred names from the Linnainen area to an address opposed to the sale of the plot, which he sent to the delegates in January. The Vantaa Beach Association currently includes a few Vantaa residents in the vicinity.

But the Vantaa Beach Association is not interested in renting the plot either.

“There hasn’t been any talk of that yet.”

The Vantaa Beach Association has brought a garden table and chairs to the Pitkäjärvi shore plot.­

Tiina Anttonen says that the association’s goal is simply to make the beach a recreation place with a group of helpers.

“Once the permit matters are put in place, there are plans to make a small barbecue area in the area and improve access to the beach.”

According to Anttonen, in the future the plot could have a small ice cream kiosk. The association has brought a boat already donated to the beach, which is to be shared by the members of the association.

“And I brought a garden table and chairs that people can hike more easily.”

Plot neighbor Raili Poijärve the survival of the chairs on the beach is questionable, as there are a lot of young people spinning on the beach.

“They drive here in their cars to spend the evening and we and our neighbors fix the garbage they left behind.”

Poijärvi has nothing against the fact that the beach plot is owned by Vantaa residents. It would only be a good thing for him if the beach were renovated and taken better care of.

“I would like the people of Espoo and Vantaa to be able to rehabilitate Pitkäjärvi, which is in a state of disrepair, in cooperation anyway.”

Part of the lake stays on the Vantaa side and part in Espoo. The eutrophic lake suffers from oxygen deprivation and in summer there is often cyanobacteria.

Raili Poijärvi from Espoo lives next to the Pitkäjärvi beach plot owned by Vantaa.­

The contribution of the Vantaa Beach Association is not enough to rehabilitate the lake, a city would be needed. And at the moment, it seems that the city’s help would also be needed to develop the waterfront plot.

According to Jääskeläinen, in order to apply for a permit for a pier or toilet in the area, it requires a lease agreement with the landowner, the City of Vantaa.

If the lease is not made, Teemu Jääskeläinen doubts that in a few years the enthusiasm of the help group will fade and the care of the beach will remain in the city.

“This is a kind of anarchy. We want to make all kinds of shacks there and it’s like communality. There are quite a few responsibilities involved in maintaining the place, and no one has been willing to take that responsibility. ”

What happens to an area if no one wants to rent it?

“Then we are in a stalemate,” says Jääskeläinen.