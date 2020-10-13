HS Vantaa There is a closed area in Vantaa where pieces of boards are broken by carefully selected means – Even decades of discipline reveal how paint lasts

At the paint company’s test field in Kuninkaala, Vantaa, there are rows of different colored boards. Some of them have been there for decades. Now the paint company Tikkurila explains why.

Aidan behind a large lawn rests long rows of pieces of board painted in different colors. They are arranged towards the sky. The blue, red, white, brown and yellow pieces are neatly laid out towards the south like colorful solar cells as a whole.

The Keravanjoki River flows nearby, and the Heureka Science Center is not far away. We are in Kuninkaala along Kuninkaalantie, close to the core of Tikkurila.

For most Tikkurila residents, the pieces of board are probably a familiar sight. The area has been a testing ground for Tikkurila’s paint company’s research center until the late 1980s.

But how many know what everything is being studied on the test field?

Paint company Tikkurila’s product development manager To Magnus Engblom the field is very familiar.

“It puts at the mercy of the weather all the products that are thought to be sold in our market,” he says.

Tikkurila’s own products and products made with experimental raw materials are arranged in neat lines. In addition, the rivals’ competitors rest in the ranks.

There are hundreds of test pieces in total, about 500 according to Engblom’s careful Veikkaus.

The surfaces of the test pieces have been treated with, among other things, wood facade paints, corrosion protection paints and sheet metal paints.

“We test everything that comes out at the mercy of the weather,” Engblom says.

Tikkurila’s Product Development Manager Magnus Engblom monitors annually how the test specimens have performed at the mercy of the weather. Most of the pieces are set at a 45-degree angle to the south.­

Test pieces so they nod in the Vantaa field in rain, sun toast and snowdrift. The oldest specimens have been outdoors since 1990.

“Pretty boards are still there,” Engblom says and laughs.

The pieces set out in the 1990s still have paint on the surface. At that time, a lot of specimens were painted in white, light yellow, and light blue.

The testing process involves photographing and examining test specimens outdoors at least once a year.

“They look, for example, at whether mold grows, whether the paint has cracked, whether the surface is flaking, or whether the paint has bubbled,” says Engblom.

The test field also tests sheet metal paint and plinth paint.­

Divers paints and coatings behave differently according to Engblom. A dark paint heats up in the sun, while a light paint is more sensitive to mold dots.

The most frequently tested colors at Tikkurila are white, red and blue, although the durability of all color pigments is being studied.

Why do paints and other products need to be tested?

According to Engblom, the research data of the experimental field is utilized in product development.

“We’ll see if we’ve managed to make better products than those already on the market.”

On average, development work takes two to four years, according to Engblom.

Old test field on the roof of Ykköstehdas in 1960.­

Paint company Tikkurila has operated in the Tikkurila metropolitan area of ​​Vantaa since its establishment in 1862. The old paint factory was located on the site of the current Tikkurila city center until the 1970s.

There is a photograph of the old factory with a test area similar to the current test field placed on the roof of the factory. According to Engblom, the test fields of paint factories are often located on roof platforms.

“Research laboratories may be located in cities, for example, where their roof may be the only outdoor space that has access to a test field,” Engblom says, adding that test areas on the grass field are also common.

Tikkurila’s paint company has been testing products outdoors since the 1920s, ie as long as the paints have been manufactured at Tikkurila. Prior to that, the company, for example, pressed oils for surface treatment.

The test field also tests plastic components used in Valtra tractors, for example.­

Tikkurilan the research center moved to its current facilities south of the Keravanjoki River in 1984. The current test site has probably been in the same location ever since.

“A coworker remembers putting the first songs on the test field in 1988,” Engblom says.

In the future, the paint company’s test field may need to be changed. The City of Vantaa and the paint company are currently preparing a cooperation agreement on the development of the company’s land area.

Business premises and apartments are currently being planned for the area, but the paint company has not yet made a decision on the new location of the factory.