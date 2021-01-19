HS Vantaa There has long been discouraging news about child protection – “Sossu-Venla” in Vantaa Abney decided to show what the work really is like

Venla Abney, who works in West Vantaa, knows what kind of work in child protection really is: interesting and rewarding. The best at work are children who know how to look at life from surprising angles.

Et there was no “pig” like I expected.

This is the kind of customer feedback you feel Venla Abney usually the best.

“I feel such a message from the feedback that I have been able to be a genuine and myself,” he says.

Abney works in the West Vantaa Child Welfare Emergency and would not want to be working anywhere else.