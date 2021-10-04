HS Vantaa There had to be no point in this renovation project – When Selena Pesonen bought an old barn as her home, an acquaintance urged to burn all the rubbish

“You bought us a landfill!” the child snorted when he first saw his family coming home. And it didn’t seem to be very wrong.

And as the saying goes: from the mouth of the child that truth comes.

The tile factory, originally built as a livestock shelter in the 1880s, was in good condition. The last small business owners had left the building in the 1990s, and the building had been allowed to decay in peace for more than a decade. In 2003, there were cracks in the walls and the roof grew with moss.