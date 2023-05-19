Friday, May 19, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

HS Vantaa | There are still reports of bundles colored pink – the owner is being searched for feverishly

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 19, 2023
in World Europe
0
HS Vantaa | There are still reports of bundles colored pink – the owner is being searched for feverishly

The dyed buns have attracted attention in Helsinki and Vantaa in recent days. In total, four birds have been caught and two have been found dead.

Helsinki and from the Vantaa region has come during the last few days plenty of announcements from pink and blue dyed bundles.

Helpparrot, a voluntary association that helps pet birds, has received reports of colored pigeons even on Thursday, says the chairman Jonna Tahvanainen.

According to him, a bluish-colored bird was caught on Thursday evening in Helsinki’s Vuosaari, which was delivered to Viikki’s discovery zoo. Another pigeon was also delivered to the foundry zoo on Thursday, so a total of four individuals have been caught so far.

Two birds have been found dead, says Tahvanainen.

Dyed there is still no exact information on the total number of pigeons. According to Tahvanainen, by Thursday morning, the notifications had already decreased clearly, until they started to come in even more.

See also  Hong Kong | People in Hong Kong arrest those calling for election boycott - Can the people vote when there are only “patriots” to choose from?

He also has no information about the owner of the birds or the dye used so far.

According to Tahvanainen, there is now a rumor that the owner has been informed among bird watchers, but until Helpparrot the identity of the owner has not been revealed.

“There have been some guesses about the dye and its cause, but to get confirmation, you should be able to talk to the owner,” he says.

PART the birds are colored pink and some blue-pink. Tahvanainen cannot say what kind of dye was used or whether it is dangerous for the birds. Helpparrot’s volunteers did not try to clean the dye, so that the washing would not cause further damage to the bird.

According to Tahvanainen, some people have suggested on social media that the purpose of coloring is to prevent the hawk from attacking pigeons. According to some, coloring may be used to identify one’s own birds.

See also  Education | The second joint application of the spring starts on Wednesday

According to one explanation, dyed birds were used in some kind of celebration, such as weddings or baby showers. According to Tahvanainen, such traditions may occur in some cultures.

Päivi Lipponen from Vantaa noticed a painted bird on the roof of her garage on Tuesday evening. Picture: Päivi Lipponen

#Vantaa #reports #bundles #colored #pink #owner #searched #feverishly

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result