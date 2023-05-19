HS Vantaa | There are still reports of bundles colored pink – the owner is being searched for feverishly

The dyed buns have attracted attention in Helsinki and Vantaa in recent days. In total, four birds have been caught and two have been found dead.

Helsinki and from the Vantaa region has come during the last few days plenty of announcements from pink and blue dyed bundles.

Helpparrot, a voluntary association that helps pet birds, has received reports of colored pigeons even on Thursday, says the chairman Jonna Tahvanainen.

According to him, a bluish-colored bird was caught on Thursday evening in Helsinki’s Vuosaari, which was delivered to Viikki’s discovery zoo. Another pigeon was also delivered to the foundry zoo on Thursday, so a total of four individuals have been caught so far.

Two birds have been found dead, says Tahvanainen.

Dyed there is still no exact information on the total number of pigeons. According to Tahvanainen, by Thursday morning, the notifications had already decreased clearly, until they started to come in even more.

He also has no information about the owner of the birds or the dye used so far.

According to Tahvanainen, there is now a rumor that the owner has been informed among bird watchers, but until Helpparrot the identity of the owner has not been revealed.

“There have been some guesses about the dye and its cause, but to get confirmation, you should be able to talk to the owner,” he says.

PART the birds are colored pink and some blue-pink. Tahvanainen cannot say what kind of dye was used or whether it is dangerous for the birds. Helpparrot’s volunteers did not try to clean the dye, so that the washing would not cause further damage to the bird.

According to Tahvanainen, some people have suggested on social media that the purpose of coloring is to prevent the hawk from attacking pigeons. According to some, coloring may be used to identify one’s own birds.

According to one explanation, dyed birds were used in some kind of celebration, such as weddings or baby showers. According to Tahvanainen, such traditions may occur in some cultures.