HS Vantaa There are escalators in the middle of Tikkurila that lead nowhere – They are reminiscent of a dream that the recession crushed

A shopping center was completed next to the library in 1990, which was to be the first building in Tikkurila’s new city center. Then came the recession and big plans were put in a desk drawer.

Young multifunctional space Escalators run from the second floor to the street level in the middle of the union. There is nothing miraculous about it per se, several multi-storey houses have escalators.

It is special, on the other hand, that these stairs do not move at all and, even if they do, the traveler would end up facing the door.

The story of the stairs sums up the sad story of the building. They are reminiscent of a time when the purpose of the building was completely different from today.

Here is just a four year old mall in 1994.­

Today, the former shopping center has, among other things, the youth multi-purpose space Liito.­

When the construction companies Haka and Pohjola built a four-storey house in 1990, it was to become a fine shopping center through which the users of the new railway station would pass.

Gallery corridors were planned outside, along which people were to pass from the Station Road to the shopping center and the Station Tunnel. A hotel was planned next to the department store, with a swimming pool upstairs. The city of Vantaa had plans to build a new brave office tower in the area, and the town hall was to be expanded.

“It felt like the place of the future. The planned underpass will bring people to the shopping center, ”recalls the city of Vantaa city planning planner at the time Jukka Kullberg.

The shopping center was completed in 1990, and it was smoothly named the Vantaanaukio department store. The 9,000-square-foot space in the building was leased.

A year later, Helsingin Sanomat reported on the department store as follows: “My trap cry of Haka and Pohjola is almost empty – the Vantaanaukio department store does not attract entrepreneurs or customers.”

Project had gone totally wrong.

Of the big plans, only the department store came true. Entrepreneurs who moved there were in trouble. The department store was too far away, and the development of Vantaanaukio did not progress. The city of Vantaa did not have the money to build an office tower or expand the town hall.

The then mayor of Vantaa Pirjo Ala-Kapee-Hakulinen remember the horrible period of the early 1990s.

“The recession was at its worst, and this project wasn’t the only one that failed. There were bankruptcies and miserable people everywhere. ”

Jukka Kullberg says that the failure of the project was also affected by urgency.

“In the 1980s, the economy was overheated and there was a desire to curb the construction boom with an investment tax. In its fear, construction began hastily and ahead of schedule. ”

The last rivet for the department store was the completion of the second part of the Tikkuri shopping center in 1991. It took even the last customers.

A few For a year, a couple of entrepreneurs and the Tikkurila Palloseura flea market teased the premises. In 1994, consideration was given to relocating Tikkurila High School to the building, but the idea was abandoned, as the premises were considered impractical.

The last rivet for trading came in 1997, when leases were terminated and the entire mall was leased to educational institutions. After the renovation, the Vantaa Continuing Education Institute and the textile and conservation lines from the then Espoo-Vantaa University of Applied Sciences moved into the building.

Today, the shopping center has operations in the city of Vantaa. On the first floor there is a youth multifunctional Liito and Coaching House Luxi. On the second floor there are workshops for young people in the city of Vantaa. The house is owned by Kiinteistö Oy Laurea.

The premises of the Vantaanaukio department store currently house the operations of the City of Vantaa.­