HS Vantaa | The wrapper made a surprise visit to his old school in Vantaa

Peltola school alumnus and recent fifth place winner Jere Pöyhönen made a surprise visit to his old school in Vantaa.

Wrapper surprised the students of the school in Vantaa on Friday with a real deed.

Peltola school got an extraordinary surprise guest when Käärijä lived Jere Pöyhönen wanted to please the students and staff of his old school.

The city of Vantaa informs that both students, teachers and the principal were excited about the visit.

“It’s wonderful that Jere kept his promise in the midst of all this trouble,” comments the principal Ville Ylianunti in the bulletin.

Ylianunti confirms by phone to HS that the atmosphere from the visit is great.

“Of course, it’s a great feeling to see a person of this magnitude who has brought visibility to our town and school.”

According to Ylianunti, the visit consisted of meeting teachers and students and filming a social media video. Pöyhönen ended his visit by announcing the farewell words to the school children on the central radio, after which the school day continued.

“But we have to admit that both adults and young people had to collect themselves a bit after the visit.”

Vantaa The city published a dance video on Twitter after the visit, in which Käärijä dances with a few students and Ylianunti to an old familiar Cha Cha Cha – choreography.

“Yes, I stayed involved,” Ylianunti commented on the dance experience.

The video was planned in advance together with the school’s social media group formed by three students. They also dance with themselves in the video.

In addition, according to Ylianunti, the contact with Käärija was carried out together with the social media group already before the Eurovision final.

“He answered the email personally and stated that regardless of the final result of the Eurovision Song Contest, he wants to visit his former middle school.”

Ylianunti says that Käärijä also met some of his old teachers at Peltola school.

“It’s great to return to the old corners”, rejoiced Käärijä, according to the release.