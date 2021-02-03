HS Vantaa The walls of the “outdated” gray Prisma will be renewed in Vantaa – It will change the views of the entire Tikkurila city center

Tikkurila’s Prisma facade will be completely renovated. Repairs are scheduled to begin in February. It will change the outlook for Tikkuraiti.

Tikkurilan A touch of a new look is promised for the city center when Tikkurila’s Prisma facade is renewed. Repairs are scheduled to begin in February.

There is a need for reform, as the surface covered with white tiles is already hanging in many places.

Prism leader Jari Kättö indicates that the facade is nearing the end of its service life. The tiles have had to be patched, and some of them have come off. In addition, falling tiles can already be considered a safety risk.

“Tikkurila’s city center is developing anyway, so the current façade is outdated,” says Kättö.

He says that the new façade will follow much the same line of color and surface as Tikkurila’s other new buildings. The white tiles will therefore go down in history.

Illustration of Tikkurila Prisma’s new facade.­

New the facade will be a combination of orange, black and glass surfaces. One side wall will be white.

In addition, some of the existing canopies will be removed and the canopy of the main entrance will be renewed.

Despite the radical change in the exterior, the interior of the building will remain unchanged, as according to Kätö, the interior was renovated a few years ago.

However, renovations are promised for the parking garage when a new marked route is made for pedestrians to improve safety.

One of the side walls of the redesigned Prism will be white.­

Kättö believes that the renovated facade will change the atmosphere of the pedestrian street Tikkurait.

“I think the cityscape will become more comfortable.”

If all goes well, the new facade will be completed in the fall of 2021.

In addition to Prisma, the building houses a hairdresser, fast food restaurants, a cosmetics store and a café.