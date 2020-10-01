HS Vantaa The Vantaa man was embarrassed when a taxi driver photographed him in traffic lights

Jimi Anttila from Vantaa ended up immortalized by a shield photographer on Monday at Tikkurila. Later, the photographer followed Anttila to her backyard and left a message for her on the windshield.

On Monday Vantaa Linda Grönroosin spouse Jimi Anttila had to rub his eyes. A white space taxi was driving behind Anttila near the Tikkurila police station. After the intersection area, it curved next to Anttila into the left lane.

The man had time, in his own words, to see the lens of the SLR sticking out of the taxi aiming towards him. Then the taxi braked suddenly, moved behind the man, changed lanes and turned away.

“It was a little weird that the driver was using a SLR camera while driving,” Grönroos says.

Later on Monday, the couple repeated events at home. They contacted the Local Taxi company, whose logo was on the graph on the hood on top of the car.

“It was answered from there on Tuesday morning that they are sorry for what happened.”

Saga did not end here. On Tuesday, Grönroos’ spouse was going to work again when he noticed a piece of paper attached to the car’s windshield.

It had been left by the same taxi driver who had grabbed a picture of the moving car on Monday.

“The patch had appeared on it during the night or morning,” Grönroos says.

Your vehicle has been described because it is not in roadworthiness due to incorrect placement of the front plate, the tag reads.

The license plate had been removed from the couple’s car, so it had been temporarily lifted into the car’s front window.

This is what the sign graph message looked like in its entirety.­

By the author according to the taxi center is also aware of the shooting activities. Deputy CEO of Local Taxi Caj Rautelin confirms that the company was informed of the incident on Monday afternoon. However, that does not mean that the driver has the consent or permission of the Local Taxi to shoot, Rautelin emphasizes.

“This has come completely behind us, and this kind of activity is by no means part of our profession,” says Rautelin.

The taxi in question is an airport taxi brokered by Lähitaksi.

“ “On the phone, the driver said this is his hobby, that he describes cars that lack a license plate.”

Rautelin according to the company has been in contact with the driver and asked him for a written explanation of what happened. The driver has also been informed orally that Lähitaksi will not tolerate the operation.

“On the phone, the driver said this is his hobby, that he describes cars that lack a license plate,” Rautelin says.

On Thursday, HS tried to reach the driver to comment on why this describes cars without front plates. The driver did not respond to messages.

According to Rautelin, the reason for the act is that the driver believes that drivers driving without a license plate will try to avoid speeding fines resulting from flashes by tin police.

“If the driver suspects that matter [kilvettä ajamiseen] is involved in a crime, he must report it to the police. “

The driver has one week to respond to the request for clarification. The company will then decide what action it will take.

In a note he wrote, the driver says he has photographed 43 front-plate cars since mid-August. No other cases have come to the notice of the local taxi in which unshielded cars have been photographed from a taxi provided by the company.

Government the regulation requires license plates to be affixed in the places provided for them. No other part or equipment of the car must cover the license plate, even partially, and the plate must be legible without difficulty.

“I understand situations where the shield is even dropping, that in that situation it could be temporarily placed on the windshield for a while until it can be reattached,” says Traficom expert. Sirkka Ronkainen.

The police monitor compliance with the regulation in traffic.

Linda Grönroosin according to the couple’s car license plate fell less than a week ago. The intention is to reattach it in the coming days. So far, the shield has been attached to the dashboard of the car so that it is visible from the window.

“I understand its place is not in the window. But I think it’s up to the police to intervene, not the taxi driver. The driver should focus on doing his or her own work safely, ”says Grönroos.