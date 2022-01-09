HS Vantaa The Vantaa couple found each other and ended up in dream jobs through a strange chain of events: Both slipped badly

Choreographer Nina Mamia and actress Kasperi Nordman seem to have created each other. But if Mamia had met Nordman in his twenties, the dream alliance would hardly have been born.

In 2019 married couple from Vantaa Nina Mamia and Kasperi Nordman standing in rubber boots on his feet in the middle of a field in Ireland as the phone rang.

The line was bad, and the connection was lost during the call, but that’s how Nina Mamia heard that the call came from the United States, the Finnish Embassy in Washington.

The embassy wanted Mamia Company to perform at North America’s second-largest children’s festival. Mamia and Nordman’s environmental contemporary dance theater performance Frog pond had impressed a representative of the embassy.

When the call ended, it took a while before the information rushed into consciousness.

“As soon as we realized a little bit about what was happening, we started raging quite crazy and rode our bikes to buy a punk at the local Market,” says Mamia.

Opportunity was a real luck to a two-person contemporary dance theater running on grants. There were five performances and about 700 spectators at the Kids Euro Festival.

The trip took place, and after well-done performances, 20 new ones were agreed with the embassy Frog pond on a performance in the United States in 2020. The embassy was also interested in Mamia’s solo performance called PI ** U, which tells of a abuse of power.

“It looked like now things were going to roll and the doors in the Yankee were starting to open,” says Mamia.

Then collapsed. There came a small virus that had big effects. Due to the corona epidemic, all Mamia Company’s agreed performances were canceled. The doors of theaters both at home and abroad went awry. The work ended like a wall.

In addition to Mamia Company, Kasperi Nordman had done freelance work for other theaters. They were also canceled.

“It’s annoying to say it’s all in the same boat during Corona. By the way, really can not be! Some have an ocean liner and some a rowing boat. For some, you can be in the same boat if you can swim all the way here first, ”says Nordman.

Fortunately, Nina Mamia’s second job as a teacher at Vantaa Dance College and Tanssila continued, and Nordman found work on a construction site as a maid.

But all in all, 2020 became a year of tearing instead of great success.

I’m sad the year accommodated one bright spot in personal life. For seven years, Kasperi Nordman had hung in a loose log due to a misguided housing deal.

The quarrel began when Nordman’s old mother sold her house. The mother died the day after the real estate transaction. When the buyers challenged the deal, Nordman was later sued.

“The lawsuits became hell. There were, in a way, four dead people on the dock. I should have been able to answer what Dad had done to the house sometime in 1965. ”

In 2016, the real estate dispute was resolved in Kasperi Nordman’s favor, but the dispute finally ended in 2020.

However, the years of struggle were such a difficult experience that Nordman developed psoriasis and suffered from insomnia. The marriage was also a test.

“I like a wife like crazy porridge, but it was tough,” says Nordman.

Like a decent artist, Nordman used difficult emotions as a material for a creative process. Coming to the premiere at KokoTeatter in February SilentThe play is based on this period. It is a combination of prose, poetry and contemporary dance.

Mamia Company Nina Mamia and Kasperi Nordman are training Contemporary dance theater founded in 2014 by married couple Nina Mamia and Kasperi Nordman.

Mamia is a choreographer and director by training. Nordman is an actor.

Makes works for both adults and children. The works will be performed to order, on tours and at festivals.

Mamia and Nordman script, direct and act in the works.

In smaller performances, the couple plays and dances in pairs. The larger ones involve a larger group.

Mamia and Nordman have been the artistic directors of the VanDance dance event in Vantaa since 2019.

Marriage took hard times, and this year the cups were raised in honor of 17 years of being together.

The couple could barely have guessed when they met that a relationship that started from a failed cheek would also lead to a working partnership.

“I tried to give Nina a sophisticated European cheek at Lost and Found, but it hit right in the mouth,” says Nordman.

Although Mamia was confused by such straightforwardness, the blunder was quickly overcome. The next date was five days, and it was clear.

But even though the bouquets were put together, the work was kept separate for a long time. Nordman was an actor at the National Theater at the time of the meeting, and Mamia did her own work as a choreographer, dance teacher and dancer-actress.

In The time was ripe for the founding of Mamia Company.

“We had both been at the tour theater for years, and it started to feel like its pros and cons,” says Nordman.

The formation of a common group was facilitated by the fact that the worldview of both is similar.

“The way I did with Kasper has been similar. We do it seriously but not in reality, ”says Mamia.

Setting up a joint theater group with her own husband was the fulfillment of Mamia’s dreams. He says he was already thinking in his twenties that the ideal man would be one with whom you can make art together.

Kasperi Nordman and Nina Mamia are together both at work and in their free time. Sometimes the couple argues hotly, but never at work.

It was close that Nordman would not have become this man.

Namely, making art was not young in Nordman’s mind. He aimed to become a professional in American football, and all the time was spent in sports practice.

“I had gotten into the youth national team and I had to go to the European Championships when I slipped.”

Nordman suffered a neck fracture, and his career ended there.

In addition to American football, Nordman had to give up its other sports.

“I was completely depressed. Then Dad told me to look for some hobby. I picked up the phone book and found a theater on the Yellow Pages. It said ‘do it together’, and as a team athlete it appealed to me. ”

Quickly Nordman realized he had found his own industry. When he entered the Tikkurila Theater at the age of 21, it seemed clear that Nordman would become an actor.

Nordman’s father then died, and Nordman inherited a company selling rubber and plastics products founded by his father.

“I quit the theater and tried to run the business. Because of the grief and the recession, it became nothing, and I sold the company. ”

Nordman decided to dedicate himself to theater and applied to the Theater Academy. When the doors did not open, he applied to the prestigious Drama Studio London and got there.

If Nordman’s path to the ideal of making art was not self-evident, Mammian’s path has not been straightforward either.

Mamia knew early on that she wanted to dance to her profession, but the road had to be broken for the same reason as Nordman – slipping.

“I studied to be a dance teacher at the Turku Academy of Arts when my knee broke up. The doctor told me I would never dance or run again. There is a structural defect in the knee, the patch is not in the pit. ”

Mamia graduated from school and studied theater expression as an instructor at a polytechnic. He later also studied choreography at the Theater Academy.

Mamia did not become a full-time professional dancer, but Dancing has continued for more than 20 years now after the verdict. The running is going well.

“Sometimes my knee hurts, but I know how to treat it.”

Although the year 2020 went to a quiet life for Mamia Company, the work previously done by the group has not been ignored.

This fall, Mamia Company was accepted as a member of the UNESCO-based International Dance Council (CID).

Recognition is rare, as Mamia Company is the first Finnish contemporary dance theater group to be accepted as a member of CID. CID has been in business for 48 years. CID also includes other personal members from Finland, but not groups.

“I guess something has been done right here,” says Nordman.

What exactly is being done at the meetings of the dance organization is still a mystery, as the couple has not yet had a single meeting. Flight tickets to the first meeting in Paris had already been booked after the corona pandemic messed everything up again.

“At least our task is to represent not only Finland but also Vantaa.”

So far, the City of Vantaa’s cultural services have not taken advantage of the couple’s international connections. Kasperi Nordman hopes that in the future there will be more co-operation, such as cultural exchange. However, it requires money.

“We don’t want special treatment, but if someone does a visible job, yes it should be supported as well. And we will probably do something right once we get to UNESCO. ”