HS Vantaa The tomb in Vantaa has a name that caused shame in the 1960s – now the chapel is in danger of collapsing, so tortured relatives have to face history

In Vantaa, a historic burial chapel is crumbling, where the famous Carl Olof Cronstedt is buried. Relatives are trying to get the tomb restored, but it has proved difficult.

Cronstedtin the family cemetery in the cemetery of St. Lawrence Church is in poor condition. The outer surface of the chapel is dotted with gray mold. There is a key lock on the door, but now the key does nothing because the door is bent so that it does not close.

“When the door lock no longer worked, we realized it was the last moment to take action before the entire tomb chapel collapsed completely,” says Siv Hellen.

Siv Hellén is a deputy admiral resting in the tomb Carl Olof Cronstedtin (1756–1820) and this spouse Beata Sofia Cronstedtin os Wrangel af Saussin (1762–1840) a relative directly in the descending line.

Hellén’s mother was the last member of the Cronstedt noble family to bear the name Cronstedt.

“Cronstedt’s noble family went out as early as 1979 when my grandfather Carl Olof Anton Cronstedt died. After all, the nobility only follows the male line. ”

Admiral Cronstedt is known as a war hero who became a traitor. Constedt gained the reputation of a hero in the Battle of the Swedish Strait in 1790, when he led the Swedish Navy to victory.

He became a traitor in the Finnish War in 1808, when he handed over Viapori, or Suomenlinna, almost without battle to the Russians. He was rescued from the death penalty by the emperor’s intervention.

The spread of the fraudulent reputation was strongly influenced JL Runeberg Viapori-poem Lieutenant Stool in the stories.

The poem about Cronstedt says, among other things:

“Shut up! No scrolling offense for it is allowed; not others, he alone is ashamed of his work. He who has betrayed his land is asexual and childless. ”

Although later historical research has shown that there may have been reasons for surrender other than betrayal, Cronstedt’s reputation has followed a kinship.

Descendant Siv Hellén recalls how he was told out of class back in the 1960s when the verse in the poem above was read.

“Throwing me out was annoying, but my sister said don’t worry, she too had been removed from the class in the past. He urged me to think of it as extra free. ”

Now Siv Hellén is one of the descendants of the Cronstedt family who is trying to get the dilapidated tomb chapel restored.

However, refurbishment has proven to be a rather complicated process. Unlike most graves, the chapel is not owned by the parish of Vantaa, but is owned by the descendants of the Cronstedt family.

“Relatives are scattered around the world and have no money or interest in repairing the chapel,” says Hellén.

The renovation of the chapel is estimated to cost at least about 30,000 euros.

For a long time after deliberation, Hellén and the siblings decided that the best way to get the chapel in good condition was to hand it over to outsiders.

The Svenka Odlingens Vänner Association (SOV) was found to renovate the tomb. The association has agreed to renovate and maintain the chapel on the condition that ownership of the chapel be transferred to the association. The transfer of the chapel to the association is natural, as the association also owns the Herttoniemi manor, where Cronstedt lived until the end of his life. There is a Cronstedt exhibition on the second floor of the manor.

On the wall of Cronstedt’s funeral chapel there is a notice stating the family’s plans to transfer the funeral home to the parish and the chapel to the Svenka Odlingens Vänner Association.

Over the years after negotiations, the congregation also agreed that the chapel be transferred to the association and the burial court to the congregation.

However, the transfer of the right of burial to the congregation requires that all descendants be consulted.

“Since the tomb does not have a single designated holder, according to church law, all close relatives in the descending line with their spouses have the right to be buried in the chapel,” says Hellén.

There are hundreds of descendants and all of them must be asked permission if the chapel is to be tampered with.

“We have already found about a hundred people, and we have given them permission to transfer the funeral home.”

To ensurethat all parties had been reached, the SOV and relatives recently published a notice in the Hufvudstadsbladet urging potential relatives to contact the notifiers.

“Hopefully no one will object to this anymore, because after two years of negotiations, we are almost at the finish line,” Hellén says.

Hellén hopes that the chapel representing neoclassicism will soon be restored, for the most important thing for him is that the tomb chapel will be preserved, not so much as who owns it.

“Cronstedt is part of Finnish history and it is great that the burial chapel will remain a culturally significant monument to future generations.”

He was the first to talk about it Hufvudstadsbladet.

Read more: Tombstone of a child who died at the age of three stands in an Espoo cemetery – Behind it is a sad story more than a hundred years old

Read more: The woman found a pile of abandoned tombstones in a cemetery in Vantaa and was shocked: “All the lives were cold in that line”