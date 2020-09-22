HS Vantaa The storm revealed a dangerous plastic arrangement from a Vantaa traffic sign that has been hidden from view for years

The traffic sign hung on a pole with weak plastic cable ties in Hiekkaharju. The crossroads master was confused about the method of attachment.

“Signs not really installed with such cable ties ”, amazed the Vantaa city overpass master Erkki Tammisto seeing a picture of a traffic sign in Hiekkaharju.

Hiekkaharju Riitta Lairala collided with a strange tuning in his walk. At the end of Aniskuja, in Hiekkaharju, the traffic sign of the sheltered road hung from a pole. On closer inspection, Lairala noticed that the sign was attached to the pole with ordinary cable ties.

There was no particularly supportive solution, as the traffic sign was almost off the pole.

At first Erkki Tammisto doubted that this could be a temporary solution, for example during road or mining work. There are currently no jobs in the area.

After the investigation, Tammisto found out the author of the cable tie tuning: Vantaan Energia, or more likely the subcontractor used by it.

“That is, this street light post has been replaced and at the same time the traffic sign has been reattached thoughtlessly with such a plastic cable tie.”

Tammisto cannot say how long the traffic sign has been attached with ties.

“It may have been in it for a few years. The windier weather last week may then have severed the cable tie. ”

Tammiston according to which similar tunings are encountered from time to time.

“It really isn’t a matter-of-fact solution.”

According to Tammisto, traffic signs to be installed on light poles are usually fastened with metal fasteners. If the post is not the correct size for the standard bracket, use a stainless steel strip.

“This sign was originally attached in this way as well, but then in connection with the replacement of the light pole, the attachment has then changed to a weaker plastic tuning,” says Tammisto.

He cannot say why Vantaa Energy or the subcontractor used by it has not asked the city to affix the sign with metal tape. However, you can hear from the vote that Tammisto finds the plastic solution annoying.

Plywood made traffic signs do not weigh much, Tammisto estimates a few pounds. So it might not have caused enormous destruction when it fell.

“However, there is a kindergarten nearby, so luckily it hadn’t dripped.”

Tammisto says the sign will be repaired later on Tuesday.