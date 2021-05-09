HS Vantaa The stone footing of the old house is mossed forgotten in Vantaa – A story is revealed in the background that takes us to Siberia and the wedding of the communist leader who revolutionized the world

In Nikinmäki, the stone footing of the old house is mossed. At one time, a man named Oskar Engberg lived in this house, wandering with the future revolutionary leader, Lenin.

In On July 22, 1898, a remarkable event was played in Siberia.

On the surface, the event was quite common. The couple in love got each other at a church wedding ceremony. Except that the couple was not a believer at all, on the contrary. In light of subsequent events, it can be said that the couple was anti-religious.

And even with that love, it could be so and so. According to rumors, the groom had a relationship with another woman he was very fond of. All weddings had to be held equally, otherwise the couple would not have been able to meet.

In accordance with Orthodox ceremonies, bridal crowns were held over the pair. The bride, Nadezhda Krupskaya the crown was held by a Finn from St. Petersburg Oskar Engberg, which in his old days would be known in Nikinmäki only as “the priest of Engberg”. At the time of the wedding, however, Engberg was a 23-year-old salsa young man whose fate had thrown the future revolutionary leader Vladimir Ilyich Ulyanov or Lenin bestman.

Mightily doing in an interview from 1953 Engberg himself says that he became interested in workers’ ideals while working at the Putilov factory in St. Petersburg. When Engberg, who worked as a greaser, lost his fingers, he was transferred to another department to become a lathe teacher.

An accomplice interested in a Finn asked Engberg how the labor movement was successful in Finland. Engberg knew nothing about the labor movement and replied to a coworker about what was hurting.

“I didn’t remember what I had said before, and I got caught lying many times. In the end, I had to admit that I didn’t understand anything about the labor movement. ”

A co-worker began teaching Engberg, who was so excited that he began distributing flyers on the streets.

“I was excited to explain to others what I myself didn’t understand properly.”

Not long after the police caught Engberg, and in 1897 he was sent to Siberia for three years. Engberg took it easy to get to Siberia. When he heard the verdict, he said in his own words that “yes, people live there too”.

The calm attitude may have been influenced by the fact that there was no whipping camp in the permit, but quite comfortable conditions. Specialist researcher at the Lenin Museum Mia Heinimaa says that life in the Siberian village of Šušenskoje continued to be quite normal, with the difference that the place was not allowed to leave.

When Vladimir Lenin, who had already been to Siberia before, still advised Engberg on how to apply for a subsidy from the Imperial Authority for rent, Engberg did not have an emergency day.

And when there was no need to work, there was time for the men to get to know and practice.

“The men hunted together, skated and played chess,” says Heinimaa.

The Swedish-speaking Engberg had learned fluent Russian while living in St. Petersburg, so there was no language barrier. When there were only three deported workers: Lenin, Engberg and a Pole Ivan Lukich Prominsky, became men close. So close that a ring made by Engberg was threaded on Nadežda Krupskaya’s finger at the wedding party.

“According to one story, the ring is made of copper lantern. According to another story, it is made from a copper arrowhead found in the ground, ”says Heinimaa.

Today, the ring is in the collections of the Russian State Historical Museum in Moscow.

Lenin and Nadezhda Krupskaya tried to make their comrades Engberg a decent socialist, but the plan did not proceed as expected. According to Engberg, Lenin understood that he would not become an agitator or incitement, but could be more talented in propaganda.

“He hoped that when I ended my deportation period, I would go to Russia as a propagandist. It went awry when my parents asked me back in St. Petersburg. ”

Engbergin and Lenin’s roads parted for years, as Engberg moved to Vyborg and from there on to Helsinki. History of Nikinmäki according to Oskar Engberg bought the plot in the early 20th century from Nikinmäki, or Nissbacka. The plots of the current Nissbacka house along Kimalaisentie were split into plots in 1906, and probably the plot bought by Engberg was one of these. At that time, the area still belonged to Tuusula.

But for at least part of 1906, Engberg lived in Ullanlinna, Helsinki, because in an interview with Yle he said that he had a stranger, Lenin.

Engberg was married in the early 20th century Annawith a woman named. The surprise guest did not mind the wife. According to Engberg, the wife was unusually frightened.

“Oh, oh, when Uncle came here, it could be that the cops are starting to spy more,” Engberg said his wife said.

But the visit was not a big concern. Heinimaa speculates that the reason for Lenin’s visit may have been recruitment. However, Lenin quickly realized that Engberg was not an assistant to the Bolsheviks.

“I didn’t think there was a big revolutionary when I already had my own family, four children.”

Later, Engberg had two more children.

Lenin was no longer seen by Engberg after that.

Engberg however, did not abandon social democratic activity altogether. In 1903–04, Engberg had participated in the founding of the Pyhtää Workers ‘Association and in 1905 in the establishment of the Russian-speaking Workers’ Association in Helsinki. After building a detached house in Nikinmäki, he became a member of the Korso Workers’ Association.

What Engberg did during the Finnish Civil War is not known.

“He’s certainly been quiet like a mouse so nothing happens to him,” suspects Heinimaa.

Aarno Tahvanainen writing in the centennial history of the Korso Workers’ Association For work and equality however, the book mentions that as early as 1919, Oskar Engberg was re-establishing the Korso Workers’ Union. Later, Engberg was also the Tuusula municipal councilor.

From 1925 to 1945, Engberg worked as a lathe at the Pasila machine shop of the State Railways.

Although Engberg never saw Lenin again, this wife Nadezhda Krupskaya he met in 1937.

Engberg was on a tourist trip to Leningrad, and Intourist guides arranged a meeting with Krupskaya. The meeting was supposed to last a few minutes, but it dragged on for hours.

No one knows exactly what the couple were discussing during the meeting, but certainly the discussion was reminiscent of time in Siberia. Perhaps the wedding day and its events came to the fore. According to Krupskaya’s mother, without Engberg, the atmosphere would have been like a funeral. According to Engberg, there was no music at all at the wedding. An extra hassle arose from the liquor going to the liquor, which Engberg threw out “using mild violence”.

Oskar Engberg died in 1955.

It is said that when Sipoontie was planned, the road line had to pass over Engberg’s papa’s house. Due to the historical significance of the house, the road alignment was moved twenty meters towards Helsinki and the house was preserved. However, someone set fire to an empty house a few years after the road was completed, leaving only a stone’s foot.

The remains of the house can still be seen at the intersection of Old Lahdentie and Sipoontie, in the woods between Kimalaisenranta and the garden shop Vihervimma.

If you know anything about Oskar Engber’s life stages, contact Mia Heinimaa, a special researcher at the Lenin Museum. ([email protected])

