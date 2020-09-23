Upgrade
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

HS Vantaa The serial breaker, who was afraid of the road master, hit in Vantaa and the most devastating was immense: 14 bus stops in a few days

Bhavi Mandalia by Bhavi Mandalia
September 23, 2020
in World
0

A series of glasses at a bus stop shattered dozens of glasses in West Vantaa in February. Now, after a quiet period, he is back.

Serial breaker has made a return to Vantaa, says the road master in charge of the West Vantaa area Keijo Juntunen.

In February, HS told how Länsi-Vantaa is being tormented by a serial breaker of bus stop glasses. During two weeks in February, 21 glass bus stops had been broken in Länsi-Vantaa. Juntunen said at the time that he had never seen anything like it in his work.

Read more: Serial breaker destroys bus stops in Vantaa – Tiemestari has never seen a similar riot before

February after the vandalism, there was peace at the bus stops in western vantaa, which now seems broken.

Since last weekend, 14 stops have been broken in Länsi-Vantaa, says Juntunen.

“This week has been a special episode this year.”

Tempered safety glass crumbles when broken into small crumbs that can spread widely.­Picture: Sari Niemi.

Some of the stops have broken one glass, others more. In some cases, all the glasses at the stop have been broken. Juntunen has heard that the glasses of the stops have also been broken in Itä-Vantaa, but not on the same scale.

“There seems to be some sort of systematic here.”

Chips can cause harm to animals, for example.­Picture: Sari Niemi

Tempered safety glasses not only become a lot of clutter, glass shards can also spread widely and damage dogs’ paws or bike tires, says Juntunen.

In February stops for a broken person or people could not be caught.

Even now, Juntunen has not heard that the police have received any observations about this week’s serial breaker or breakers.

“Stops are likely to be broken at night when it’s quiet. You would think that a taxier would have seen something, but no. ”

Sight observations or signs of a stop violator in Länsi-Vantaa can be reported on social media in a private message to the Eastern Uusimaa police or to the police department’s hotline number 0295 413 636.

Since last weekend, stops in West Vantaa have been broken down a lot.­Picture: Sari Niemi

The maintenance company cleans out the old glasses and replaces them with new ones.­Picture: Sari Niemi

Sometimes only one of the glasses at the stop has been broken, says road master Keijo Juntunen.­Picture: Sari Niemi

.

Tags:
Bhavi Mandalia

Bhavi Mandalia

Enneagram 7. The multi-tasker. Growing one step closer every day to leaving my legacy.

Related Posts

Next Post

Hearing on Riya Chakraborty's bail due to HC's leave, these arguments are given for Bell in the petition

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

No Result
View All Result

Welcome Back!

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password?

Create New Account!

Fill the forms bellow to register

All fields are required. Log In

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In