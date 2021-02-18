HS Vantaa The school was promised half a million euros in Vantaa – Then the young people started asking embarrassing questions about money when only a couple of roofs came to the yard

The City of Vantaa granted Ruusuvuori School half a million euros for the development of learning environments. According to the students, the money was used to get a couple of roofs to the yard. Now students are trying to figure out what happened to the money and why the changes they wanted were not made.

One or two year ago the City of Vantaa decided to allocate grant worth half a million euros Ruusuvuori school learning environments for development.

This fall, students woke up to the fact that the environment had not developed in the direction they desired. Only a couple of exterior ceilings had come to the yard, officially an outdoor learning space.

“Whether this was what it got, the students wondered. It was quite disappointing for them, ”says Ruusuvuori School’s visual arts lecturer and environmental educator. Sanni Virtanen.

Plans for how the money could be spent in school were made together with the students. The students had many suggestions for increasing comfort, such as more seating, a learning loft and painting exterior canopies together with Street Art Vantaa.

“And swings. Students always want basic swings, ”says Virtanen.

Of these of the wishes, only the outer canopies came true. The school’s eighth-graders decided to start investigating in their Korso Complaints elective class what had happened in the project, why the students ’wishes could not be fulfilled, and where the money had gone.

Korso complains is a club that departed from the students ’desire to improve the world and was later included in the school’s electives. In the group, students are expected to learn, among other things, how to be an active citizen.

The school student survey project proved more difficult than thought, as environmental development plans had changed along the way.

Korso complains Sanni Virtanen, who led the course, says that it was positive how many of Vantaa’s decision-makers responded to young people.

The unfortunate thing was that there was no definitive answer to where the money had gone. Some of the responses received from policy makers were also contradictory.

According to the response from the city’s financial and administrative services, all the money had gone to canopies, kitchen flooring and the purchase of kitchen appliances, among other things, and therefore not enough money for everything planned:

“The target price of the project plan was EUR 530,000, VAT 0%. The school was given a learning environment in the courtyard area, a hanger structure was removed from the vicinity of the dining room to widen the space, but the library and not the corridor space were renovated with repairs. The school has a manufacturing kitchen that prepares about 1,600 servings daily, of which 1,150 go to nearby kindergartens. There were repairs in the kitchen, some of the machines were at the end of their life cycle. The floor was renewed to the necessary extent. Building the courtyard learning environment and kitchen repairs took up most of the budget. Unfortunately, the money was not enough for everything planned. ”

The students received a message from the Vantaa City Farm Center stating that less money was spent than planned:

“Thus, only 280,000 euros were spent on repairs according to the project plan, which was enough for the renovation work decided with the school. The main reason for the under-execution is that in the cost calculation of the project plan, the work was estimated to be more expensive than offered. ”

Basic education manager Ilkka Kalo says the Farm Center is responsible for implementing the school repairs. In Kalo’s view, some of the planned improvements to the learning environment were implemented and some of the planned changes were abandoned because it would not have been possible to implement them.

“Due to the tight planning and implementation schedule, it was not possible to make all the changes proposed by the school,” says Kalo.

From the students ’point of view, the essential thing went unnoticed. Like the students themselves on their website summarize:

“The money was promised in learning environments and not in any yeast kitchens.”

Indeed, students and Kalo seem to have different understandings of what is meant by learning environments. For students, learning environments mean more comfortable and cozy spaces than before, while Kalo talks about the amounts of space and spaces in general.

The money allocated to the school was related to a space efficiency program. The learning environments were to be modified and reformed in part because the number of students in the school was believed to increase.

According to Kalo, there has been no need to build new learning environments, at least due to lack of space, as the number of students has grown more slowly than previously thought.

Director of the Farm Center Pekka Wallenius according to different amounts of money is a misunderstanding.

“The target price of the project was 530,000 euros, but that does not mean that all the money should be spent on the site. We were able to do the things in the project plan below the target price, ie 280,000 euros. ”

According to Wallenius, the money for the kitchen renovation was not spent on this budget, but was allocated a separate budget.

According to Wallenius, some of the changes desired by the students, in cooperation with the school, had been left out of the project plan because they were not feasible.

Rector of Ruusuvuori school Salla Rytilä according to, for example, the loft could not be built because the space was too low.

What was the money left over from the original budget then used for?

“When costs fall below, money is not spent on any single project. In most cases, projects go the other way, ie the budget is exceeded. The balancing must be done for projects in the same group of projects, whose total budget is binding after the decision of the council, and not for the budget of an individual project, ”says Wallenius.

In other words, the money probably went to another project.

Now the students have decided to hold a discussion on the issue in early March, to which they have invited people from the mayor to the principal. Due to the coronavirus epidemic, the opportunity is not open to everyone, but representatives of the City of Vantaa in particular are invited to discuss the topic.

According to Lecturer Sanni Virtanen, the purpose is not to blame anyone or get heads on a log, but to show students that things can be influenced.

“We try to teach students that if there is a mistake in the world, something can be done about it. You can make a difference from a Corso high school. ”

The school also hopes that lessons will be learned from the Ruusuvuori school case so that future projects run better and the schools receive the improvements they want.

“The way renovations are done is not good. For example, now things that could not be done, such as the loft, were only taken away without discussing with us what else could be replaced, ”says Virtanen.

From a pedagogical point of view, however, according to Virtanen, the course is rarely successful:

“After this course, all students will be able to say, ‘They are our tax money, their use must be transparent.'”

Students themselves have a few suggestions for improvement for the future. On their website, they say they hope that in the future, such projects would have a clear leader who would follow things to the end.

In addition, students hope for more collaboration: “If the school’s proposals fail, architects and others should suggest an option and not just crank up ideas, and then get nothing.”