HS Vantaa The Russians appeared in the parish of Helsinki and beat Matthias Limnander to death – This marked the beginning of a period of blatant terror that destroyed the entire church village.

The parish of Helsinki suffered from its location during the Great Wrath. When Helsinki had already been burned, the current Vantaa area was destroyed.

Helsinki the parish church village was buzzing in the early 18th century. Pits were dug near many mansions and large facilities. The property had to be hidden somewhere.

There had been worrying news from the Finnish-Swedish soldiers who had traveled along the Royal Route and returned from the East. The Great Northern War did not proceed as Sweden wished, and the enemy approached.