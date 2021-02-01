No Result
HS Vantaa The ring road station was built in the middle of nothing – such is the train station, which leaves only 200 passengers a day

February 1, 2021
Vehkala in Vantaa has been planning a large business area with jobs for years. The Ring Road train station and access parking lot have been acquired in Vehkala, but otherwise the area is more and more reminiscent of a wasteland than a vibrant concentration of jobs.

In January Tuesday afternoon I am the only passenger who is left out of the perimeter of the track with connection to I-Vantaa train Vehkala.

No wonder. Vehkala is located a few kilometers from the Kivistö residential area. In Vehkala, there seems to be little more than an access parking lot with less than 500 parking spaces, as well as a huge hall with a Fashion Center.

